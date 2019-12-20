There has been a lot of talk about corruption in Ukraine, and there is little doubt that the country has suffered from both political and economic corruption for several decades. The corruption has been systemic and pervasive, from the top economic stratum to the bottom. Bribery and extortion have been commonplace; public monies have been siphoned off, elections rigged, the legal system corrupted. Yet there has been little attention paid to why the corruption exists.
By means of an abbreviated history of Ukraine since 1991, I’d like to try to throw some light on how that corruption came about. I’ve drawn heavily upon the account of Ukraine’s recent past provided by Rachel Maddow’s book “Blowout.”
Her book is primarily focused upon the history of the oil and gas industry, and the worldwide consequences of how that industry wields economic and political power, but it also provides a great deal of information on Ukraine, a country heavily impacted by a major exporter of oil and gas: Russia.
Ukraine became an independent nation in 1991, when the USSR collapsed and its component states were officially freed from Russian control. In 1994, Ukraine elected its first president, Leonid Kushma, who served two five-year terms. Kushma was an old Communist apparatchik who took his orders from Moscow and governed the country after the Soviet model. His regime demonstrated that the Kremlin was determined to continue its control of this large, bordering country and prevent it from forming ties to Europe.
In 2004, Kushma was succeeded by Viktor Yanukovych, another Russian stooge, in large part because Putin helped to fund his “Party of Regions” political party and did whatever was necessary to get him elected. But the election was so clearly fraudulent that a popular movement called the “Orange Revolution” forced the Supreme Court of Ukraine to consider the evidence of that corruption. The court declared the election void and ordered a new election to take place.
Viktor Yushchenko won the new election and took office in 2005. Despite the Orange Revolution, which urged establishing closer relations with the West and wiping out corruption, and despite Yushchenko’s good intentions, Russia continued to exert substantial influence over Ukraine. It was Putin who engineered that influence. He created oligarchs in Ukraine, just as he had in Russia. He found ways to ensure that those men had great wealth, that they owed that wealth entirely to him and that he could cut it off whenever he wanted. Often, these men were of minimal rectitude, so they could be counted on to do his bidding, whatever it might be.
By working to sustain this old Soviet culture of corruption, Russia assured that the Ukrainian oligarchs could wield great economic and political power, enabling Putin to manipulate most aspects of Ukrainian life from a distance.
One such oligarch was Dimitry Firtash, who became a billionaire by being the broker for the sale of Russian natural gas to Ukraine. Firtash did no work; he merely collected a percentage of the cost of that gas to the Ukrainians. He was also associated with Russian organized crime. Paul Manafort (now in an American prison) worked for Firtash as a political operative and spread propaganda that helped to enable the Russian-influenced Party of Regions to achieve a plurality in the parliamentary elections of 2006. Manafort also attacked Yulia Tyrnoshenko, who was prime minister under Yushchenko and had attempted, in 2009, to renegotiate the deal whereby Firtash made those unearned billions from the importation of natural gas.
In 2010, Yanukovych returned to power as president. Manafort was rewarded, Tymoshenko was prosecuted and eventually convicted, but few in the West thought she was guilty of anything. Manafort then hired a company to write a report justifying the conviction. Russia was now back in the driver’s seat, and Yanukovych reversed the policies of Yushchenko that were moving Ukraine toward stronger ties with Europe.
But once again the Orange party staged a revolt and the demonstrations grew into a powerful pro-democracy movement during 2013-2014. Yanukovych saw the handwriting on the wall and fled the country — to Russia, of course. The Ukrainian Parliament voted him out of office in absentia and released Tymoshenko from prison. Ukraine began to exploit its own oil and gas reserves and threatened to cut off those Russian gas-supply profits and generally weaken Russian control. Putin was very upset.
He was so upset that, in 2014, he invaded the Crimea and, within three weeks, annexed it to Russia. He also moved armed forces — wearing unidentified uniforms — into the area on the eastern border of Ukraine, and began to move those soldiers west, into the Russian-speaking provinces of Ukraine. Russia’s war with Ukraine over those easternmost provinces continues to this day. Some 13,000 Ukrainians have been killed.
Fromer President Barack Obama’s response to this invasion was sanctions, which may seem a weak and ineffectual response, but in fact those sanctions were devastating to Russia. They prohibited, among other things, cooperative enterprises between American oil companies and Russian oil companies. Russia has essentially a one-resource economy: Oil and gas is what fuels, so-to-speak, the Russian state. But Russia’s technology is inadequate to enable the efficient extraction of oil and gas, especially in Russia’s arctic north. It needs cooperative deals with American companies, like the deal it had with Exxon-Mobile prior to the Crimea takeover. That is why the Russians have tried so hard to get the sanctions lifted. If it weren’t for Congress, they probably would have been. And if you ever wondered why Rex Tillerson became President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, remember that he was CEO of Exxon-Mobile.
Trump’s attempt to extort Ukraine was certainly intended to serve his re-election interests, but let’s not be short-sighted; it just as certainly served Russia’s interests. As Nancy Pelosi has put it: With Trump, all roads lead to Russia. I used to think the claim that Trump was a Russian agent was totally implausible; now I’m not so sure.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.