It appears many people receive crucial medical information from social media and conspiracy theory sites. But I’m pretty certain that if you break a bone, need an appendectomy, tear your rotator cuff, get cancer or lose a limb to diabetes or an accident, social media won't provide you a step-by-step manual for fixing that broken bone; or provide procedural information to show you how to take out that pesky appendix in the comfort of your home; fix that painful rotator cuff tear with a glue gun; prepare a chemical concoction to defeat cancer; or show you how to make your own prosthetic; or provide a recipe for insulin. Interesting how we depend on science for some things but deny others because some blond guy with bobby pins in his hair can determine health care choices for his obsequious sycophants.
Refusing to make educated choices for some things and not others is so typical of the undereducated who have handed their authority over to complete strangers, much like religious zealot behavior. I’m certain polio vaccines would be pooh-poohed today by these mental giants; that military personnel who receive inoculations will willingly forego them when sent overseas because someone they don't know tells them inoculations aren’t necessary; that travelers who visit foreign countries will just take that chance of not getting sick or dying from diseases that are rampant in the country they are visiting (like medically resistant tuberculosis, dengue, Zika virus, MRSA, malaria, yellow fever, dysentery and many other mosquito-borne diseases; things social media will help you overcome with a few complicated voodoo exercises).
I doubt very much picking and choosing medical choices via the opinion of complete strangers can be considered intelligent. Entrusting one's health care to others who write blogs for fun shows their inability to think for themselves or take responsibility for their own choices. The naysayers who fight science usually fall back on that tired, worn-out argument of liberal versus conservative nonsense. Broken bones, viruses, appendicitis, cancer, diabetes and other illnesses are not politically motivated and if I am going to be skewered for being a liberal for practicality, reason and researching facts instead of some complete stranger’s opinion or crazy theorist who makes money entertaining his or her followers, then the accusers apparently think their opinion is real and actually matters. I guess being a medical adviser without an education in any medical field is enough to provide medical information to those who follow them.
Aversion to federal issues seems to be a big part of these reactions to government involvement in health issues, despite the fact the world has been helped for over a millennium by the accumulation of medical knowledge and information (note the word accumulation). So aversion to federal mandates, like time zones, which were federally mandated in 1918, can be ignored so go ahead, toss that clock and make up your own time. That should work well. It’s similar to making up your own knowledge about medical decisions.
Fortunately, for the apron string community, vaccines are not mandated, despite what social media strangers say. But checking facts is difficult if your facts come from somewhere ethereal, meaning the individual spreading this information could be anyone from any place, despite what they have written about themselves as knowledgeable and caring. There is always an agenda and that agenda has to do with the sense of power one gets from dictating policy, humor in gaslighting someone they feel is inferior and providing nonsensical information to a gullible audience. It provides a rush for the unethical. I’m sure some parents who actually care about what their kids do online, are worried about their children being exploited by sex traffickers or sexual predators, but they do not seem to see how they are being exploited by hate mongers, self serving insincere followers or by someone to whom they have handed their authority. It’s a bit like prostitution. But this is prostitution of the mind. And the pimps are winning.
Remember that bakery who refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding? And the bakery won because it was ruled that you cannot make a business go against its beliefs. Somehow, the notion that a health care business that cannot make decisions for its company that keeps its clients and employees safe flies in the face of reason. And the lieutenant governor of this state, with her crusade against hospitals, is a hypocrite and a liar and totally unfit to make decisions based on her absolute inability to check facts. Anything that does not fit her mold of sycophantic slavish devotion to the Cheeto Jesus and desire to be elected to office to maintain power and control over a population, despite the wishes of over half that population, is not part of her makeup. Her obnoxious Bible thumping has become a national disease and a national disgrace. Just like all the others Bible thumpers across the nation who worship that the bobby-pinned Cheeto Jesus. It has nothing to do with policy; it has everything to do with hoodwinking those who want to be led around by their self-inserted nose rings.
When deciding whom to believe, think about the fact that hating one authority does not make the other authority correct. It’s still a belief system being employed to subvert one's own authority. Jim Jones is an excellent example of handing over one’s authority by those who refused to take responsibility for their own choices. We have become a nation of sheep, bleating for someone to help them navigate the world. There will always be cults of personality, like Jim Jones, David Koresh, Charles Manson, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, Marshall Applewhite, Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Chairman Mao and Vladimir Putin, to name a few. Cult leaders like these have a narcissistic personality that drive them to gaslight those around them. The behaviors to establish power and control are:
— Blatantly lying: The abuser blatantly and habitually lies to change another person’s reality. Even when you know they are lying, they can convince you otherwise, which in turn makes you start second-guessing yourself.
— Attacking things important to you: They might criticize your job, make snide comments about you, your family or friends. These remarks are meant to make you feel insecure and inadequate.
— Projecting: An example would be, the abuser is cheating. Instead of admitting to the affair, they will accuse you of being unfaithful. You end up defending yourself rather than seeing what they’ve been doing to you.
— Manipulating your relationships: Whether through isolation or through groupthink type behaviors. They will tell you your family members don’t love you and they are liars. Or conversely, they will convince everyone around you that you seem emotionally unstable or “crazy.”
— Wearing you down: Even the brightest, most self-aware people can fall prey to this insidious behavior. It’s like the analogy of a frog in a pot of boiling water. The aggressor slowly turns up the water in a pot, telling a lie here and a lie there, until suddenly you are “boiling” never realizing what’s been happening all along.
— Dangling compliments as weapons: One minute, they may cut you down and the next, they praise you. This is all an attempt to keep you off-kilter.
Rather than spending time trying to find fault with what is said here, pay attention to your own behavior, whether it is someone attempting to shout down others' opinions because their opinions threaten yours, or you are a victim of gaslighting by your chosen associates. You become what you listen to or associate with and if you refuse to acknowledge your own responsibility for being ignorant then there is no hope for you or your children. You will always be sheep and bleat, with absolutely no authority, at those who do not agree with your opinion. When did freedom, facts and personal responsibility become such dirty words and an excuse for violence?
Helen Delahunt-Avila of Pocatello is a graduate of the University of Washington where she earned bachelor’s degrees in history and comparative religions and a master’s in international studies.