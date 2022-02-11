One of the few benefits of the country being knackered for the past couple of years is the number of people who've newly discovered how lousy our binary social and political systems happen to be.
Nowhere was this more prominently on display than in the 2020 presidential election, where we were limited to two awful choices. Many suspected that they were going to hate themselves no matter how they voted in 2020. They were absolutely and tragically correct.
Right now, everything comes down to basically one of two choices: right or left. Once you accept the fact that the few of the folks on either side represent anything close to your desires, you are left to decide which is the least awful choice. Or, looking at it from a glass half full perspective, who's closer to right.
One of the worst outcomes of the two camps arrangement is that people who meet most definitions of crazy end up looking relatively sane simply because they're closer to the truth. Even if it's only temporary and strictly by accident.
Let's examine two examples of this paradigm. One involving Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky. The other involving University of Idaho President Scott Green and the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Dr. Fauci has become a controversial and polarizing figure. I've defended Fauci in the past and still consider him to be a good scientist — albeit one with a possibly disqualifying conflict of interest. But he's indisputably put himself in awkward positions that you'd hope that a scientist in his 80s, with decades of experience in public health policy, would be capable of avoiding.
To be fair, many of Fauci's problems are not of his invention. I've long maintained that a public health official was the wrong choice to be point in our response to the pandemic. Fauci is out of his depth in this role.
Along this line, there's a story of Pete Townsend who, during the height of his success with The Who, went to a doctor to ask what could be done about his deteriorating hearing.
“Stop playing music,” he was told.
Now as a technical matter that was sage counsel. But it was lousy advice. Ask a doctor what to do about a disease and they'll point to a cure. Just watch out for the ancillary effects — medical and otherwise.
The people leading the response to this pandemic ought to be our elected public officials, not unelected bureaucrats, no matter how skilled in their fields of expertise. “Leading” is the exact thing that we elect leaders to do. Elected leaders should be seeking pandemic related advice from a wide variety of experts: doctors, scientists, economists, public safety officials, social workers and more. But in the end it is our leaders, not the bureaucrats, who ought to be the ones making decisions.
But that's not what we've got. Instead we have too many elected leaders taking cover behind the bureaucrats.
My problem with Fauci is that he's apparently been coy with the truth. Early in the pandemic, he was advised by several of his own hand-picked experts that the coronavirus behind COVID-19 did, in fact, bear some signs of laboratory manipulation. Yet it took Fauci more than a year after that to admit that the “lab leak” hypothesis was more than just some crank conspiracy theory.
Perhaps there's a good scientific reason for this. But if there is, we haven't heard about it. That leads us to the question of the week, “who's more right?”
I've long thought that Sen. Rand Paul's best talent was making a spectacle of himself. But as I've listened to his exchanges with Fauci on the origins of the coronavirus, “gain of function” research, masks, lockdowns (which did next to nothing to slow the pandemic) and everything COVID-19 related, it's occurred to me that Fauci, who speaks a lot like an attorney carefully pushing a particular version of a story, may not be entirely on what most fair-minded people would consider to be the up and up.
Even though I'd rather wax my chest with 50-grit sandpaper and rubbing alcohol than side with Rand Paul on most things, in the case of Fauci versus Paul, I think that Paul just might be closer to right.
That's a profoundly distressing thought. It's also the world that we live in right now.
Up next is UI President Green, who recently testified before the State of Idaho Joint Finance and Appropriations committee that a $500,000 penalty levied by last year's Legislature to discourage social justice initiatives (which are a staple of college campuses everywhere) was based on a “false narrative” created by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
“In short,” Green told the legislators, “the entire social justice narrative on which the University of Idaho was penalized $500,000 was a false narrative created by conflict entrepreneurs who make their living sowing fear and doubt with legislators and voters.”
Green then shoveled even more dirt out of the hole he'd dug for himself by associating central committees and politburos with his critics for calling out taxpayer-funded social justice initiatives that are obviously ongoing. He also claimed exoneration via a self-funded study from a friendly law firm.
There are two issues here. The first is that social justice initiatives pushed by the higher education diversity, equity and inclusion industry are almost always a leading cause of administrative bloat everywhere. Don't take my word for it. Look up the National Association of Scholars, who maintain data on this very topic.
The second is that politburos and central committees are more closely associated with leftist authoritarian regimes, like college campuses have become, than small nonprofits like the IFF.
The IFF has always struck me as a bunch of knuckleheads whose best day was the one where they came across an entire shipment of discarded flame throwers. But in this case, if you get past the lawyer talk, it sure looks to me like the IFF is much closer to the truth than President Green.
I'll take that whiskey straight up, please. And make it a double.
Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist. writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog: “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.