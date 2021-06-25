It is difficult to represent people who are often unable to raise their voices for their interests. They feel it is futile to speak because they are seldom noticed, let alone heard. People who expect they will have to abide with whatever comes along. I know people who do not vote because they believe society is stacked to ignore their needs and situations. I ran for City Council two years ago primarily because people in these circumstances approached me and pleaded for me to run because "we need you to speak for us."
I do not understand how seeking explanations and clarity concerning the budget development process, as part of one's fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers can become so threatening to some. Those who challenge our right to seek explanation and develop clarity are attempting to censor the people who asked us to speak for them.
At the last budget meeting, we asked to receive a list of the significant needs for this year and for years to come to help shape a more comprehensive and strategic long-term budget. We requested simple detailing by each department of their most pressing short-term and long-term needs. A short one-page document can collectively display what the city is facing for the upcoming year and beyond. It provides a summary sheet that focuses current budget development and ties it to the future. This document can serve as a reference point this year and beyond.
I estimate we received around 500 pages of budget development materials. Critical information is included amid these complex documents. Unfortunately, the papers we received did not provide a concise overview of all departmental proposals in one document. The request from some council members was for department staff to lift their most pressing priorities from their presentations. This request was made of staff to ensure council members’ preferences were not inserted into the process at this stage.
We need this information as soon as possible. We are operating under tight statutory time constraints for developing the budget. I want all the time I can have to compare and review what the staff has included in their proposed needs. I want to build on the work and expertise they have shared. I have to be preparing now for when we meet on July 8 to complete the budget process. When we began this process on May 27, the finance department asserted that we must first reduce the current budget by $1,000,000 in preparation to address this year's challenges. I take this instruction and its accompanying warning at face value.
Ultimately there are only seven people who will make the final decisions on the budget. I take my fiduciary responsibility seriously and know my best decisions develop when I am not rushed and have time to think them through.
Our community needs to know the difficulty of the city's budgeting process intensifies because we do not have a unified and well-developed strategic plan for our city. No concerted effort to develop a strategic plan has occurred in over 12 years. Such an effort helps to guide the city to solve problems intentionally and to seize opportunities proactively. When I first came onto the council, I was fortunate to experience the focus and team building that such an effort produces. I have advocated a return to this approach for years.
Before I close, I think it necessary to point out that some people deal with strong, confident, and focused women by trying to put them in the place they believe they belong. They rely on ignoring their requests, cutting them short, purposely misstating what they have said, and reverting to real or contrived anger. People who do this are not interested in engaging in rigorous factual dialogue. They are only interested in maintaining their sense of power.
Chris Stevens, Claudia Ortega, and I are three different people representing citizens with various concerns. We join in amplifying the voices of those who are alarmed by the meandering and comprehensively rudderless course our city is following.
Roger Bray is a member of the Pocatello City Council.