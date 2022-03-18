A few columns back, I confessed that I really didn't care for most of the country music genre. But, as soon as those words exited my mouth, I was introduced to a song by my oldest, sometimes wisest, brother that proved to be an exception. It's a soft, slow tear jerker. We sat in his office listening to Kathy Mattea’s, “Who’s Gonna Know?” He warned me he would get emotional, and sure enough he did. (He’s a big cry-baby.) I didn't initially tear up, but did later in private as I re-listened to it several times.
Ms. Mattea is telling the story of being an only child, in a family of three. She describes digging through a box of memories, including old pictures of her parents when they were young. She sings about how they are now gone and she is the only one left “from this family of three.” She laments the need to record the life of her parents, so that her own children will know their grandparents. The fact being the thought that if she didn’t do it, who else would? The melody is slow and gentle, perfect background for lyrics designed to evoke emotion.
The song achieved its goal of making me reflect on my parents, my grandparents, etc. Not that I really need any motivation, as I think about them every day. As evidenced by some of my previous columns, I have been documenting as many memories of them as I can clearly recall.
In my situation, there are three of us left from a family of five. I am the youngest, most nostalgic and most sentimental. I eat lunch with my parents, out north of town, at least once a week. Not an uncommon site to see my car parked near their headstone. The wide age gap between my brothers and me did indeed make my growing up similar to the only-child scenario of Kathy’s song. I think I must have the best memory as well. It is common when I relate some distant experience with family, my two older brothers claim to not remember it at all and sometimes accuse me of “making that up.”
I’ve heard that the victor is who writes history. Documenting family history from our individual perspective makes all of us the victor. I take great joy in reading life histories and perusing genealogical websites or apps such as the Family Tree app for details of my ancestors. This type of website is user friendly and I may choose in the future to upload some of my writings to the applicable places. I also use a subscription service called Storyworth. It sends me a weekly question that prompts me to recollect and organize memories in story form for eventual printing of a book that can include photographs. I strongly recommend it or something like it .
I have come to the conclusion that part of my purpose in our family of now three is to be the recorder of history. I do it for me mostly, because the loss of my parents was especially devastating for me. Circumstances in their lives and mine at the time of their passing were unique. My brothers were at different stages of life than I was and therefore it affected them much differently. It has taken me over 27 years to deal with losing them to arrive at a point of normal function. I’ve worried for years that my slow recovery was a sign of weakness. But I have come to realize that grief is more personal and unique than I once thought.
We should never judge how someone else deals with death. Writing, documenting and reminiscing have been my tools to heal. That includes writing these columns. Because if I don’t write these things, then who will? It will all be forgotten and great value lost to my children, grandchildren and friends. Who else but me can accurately describe the lessons, the humor and the love of my parents and grandparents?
So to Kathy Mattea, I say thank you! Your song inspires me and I hope it inspires all who take the time to listen to it. Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.