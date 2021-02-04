The Ringo Starr All Star Band had just left the stage. It was a magical 1990s night at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The crowd still roared. No one moved. We knew an encore was coming and what one of the songs was going to be. The lyrics, "I get by with a little help from my friends" would soon grace our ears.
Friends are among life's biggest influences. Throughout my years of teaching, research, writing and publishing, I have repeatedly found that the keys to success are among people you are close to. Sometimes it comes in the form of critical ideas and instruction from leaders and peers you interact with. Other times, positive influences draw close through the pages of a book, the words of a podcast or videos watched. Who gets your ear on a regular basis? The answer holds a lasting impact on your life.
Through the 24-hour advertising cycle, we are bombarded with images of "perfect" faces, bodies, homes, cars and more. Speed, hyper-efficiency and massive productivity are practically worshipped in the constant messages we receive. The pitch seems to be that if you are not swift, gorgeous, strong and rich, you are somehow deficient. And, of course, recent levels of hostility have seemed to reach a new high, at least for the last few decades. And so often we struggle because it can be hard not to internalize the cacophony all around us. One can be made to feel unremarkable, slow and, at worst, ugly or worthless.
What will you choose to believe about who you are? Who do you listen to about your potential? I love the story of Wilma Rudolph. In 1960, Wilma became a track and field legend by running for the United States in the Olympics. The games were being televised for the first time. In spite of the intense pressure, rampant racism and other obstacles, this legend ran so quickly she was documented as “the fastest woman in the world.” By the end of the Olympics, she had won three gold medals, becoming the first woman from the United States to achieve this.
While her incredible victory demonstrates a powerful lesson about owning one's true potential and identity, her story is even more inspiring when we look at its early beginnings.
In her New Era magazine article, "What Voices Will You Listen To?" Michelle D. Craig tells the story:
"Wilma was born in Tennessee in 1940," Craig said. "She was the 20th of 22 children in her family. She was born prematurely and weighed under five pounds. In her early childhood she suffered from a slew of illnesses — pneumonia, scarlet fever, and then polio, which left her with limited use of her left leg. She required leg braces to stand."
The story continues: “My doctor told me I would never walk again. My mother told me I would,” Wilma said. “I believed my mother.”
"When she was nine years old, Wilma determined to prove the doctors wrong," Craig wrote. "She took off her leg braces and began to walk, one slow step at a time. She fell, she got up and tried again, and again, and again. With grit, determination, and faith, Wilma continued to practice. Eventually, she even started to run. She ran a lot. And, after years of work, she ran fast — very fast. Fast enough to run in the 1956 Olympics and win a bronze medal at age 16. Then, four years later, she ran again to win those amazing three gold medals."
Improving life for her fellow African Americans, Wilma used her success to effect change. She refused to attend any celebratory events that weren’t integrated. Her homecoming parade and banquet were the first nonsegregated events in the history of her hometown of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Who we listen to is so important because it determines what we get and where we go in life. Who we listen to influences what we believe. What we believe determines what we do. What we do determines what we get and ultimately become. It is profoundly important when you are getting advice in any area of your life that you listen and follow through on ideas from people who have the results you are striving to achieve.
The starting point of developing great leadership traits is to begin thinking about the people you know, who you admire. Examine how you could emulate their behaviors. Think about the types of attributes that you could develop. In no time at all, you will actually begin to take on some of their qualities and behaviors and become a better person yourself.
All great leaders were, at one time, good followers. The study of successful people from the past and present is one of the fastest and surest ways to develop valuable traits and qualities. The more you surround yourself with those who have what you want, the more likely you will be to internalize the same habits and behaviors. These values will then be externalized in your actions and results.
Positive influence is the single most important factor in success or failure. The people around you and ideas you absorb determine your ability to successfully execute S.M.A.R.T. goals (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Reasonable and Timely). This is what separates the dreamers from the doers.
Be careful. Many teachers and speakers “sound good.” Good intentions wrapped around proficient talent and skills makes a very compelling offer that can seem irresistible. Those good intentions are embedded with charisma, charm, talent and skill.
But a lot of available information is not backed by solid results. If it does not work for them, why should you believe it will work for you?
Never forget that the majority of people who create training programs without a proven, real-world track record of their own have one major agenda. Selling that information puts money in their pocket. I am not condemning the practice, since they provide a service. But success only comes by following the successful. Look for concrete accomplishments and records of great businesses, organizations or other creations that have been built by the trainer.
There is simply too much noise. A downside of the age of Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok is that many have been conditioned to believe with their eyes and ears instead of their hearts and minds. Critical thinking involves conceptualizing information. Next, it needs to be applied, analyzed and synthesized before making a final evaluation.
Today, anyone can publish any information on websites, social media platforms and other online forums. There are still standards for verifying information, but their use by the general public has waned. As a result, propaganda and false information often gets construed as the truth, causing decision-making problems.
Cut through the noise. Seek out and follow those who demonstrate health, fiscal stewardship, character and happiness. Look beyond any physical challenges you may face. Turn away from voices attempting to bring you down. We each have the potential for greatness and an inner beauty waiting to be revealed.
Who do you listen to? Ask yourself this question and regularly reevaluate your sources and circles of influence. And of course, we have a built-in safety net. At the end of the day, the ultimate person we listen to is ourselves. As Harper Lee wrote, "Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it."
Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches for Boise State University and is a visiting scholar at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Institute for Leadership, Equity and Justice at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education.