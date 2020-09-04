"When a subject becomes totally obsolete, we make it a required course." — Peter Drucker
So the obvious question is “who gives a rat's rear-end about Peter Drucker”? Until his death in 2005, Drucker winced every time someone called him a “guru.” But, colloquial as that term may be, in the world of business scholarship, teaching and management consulting that is exactly what he was.
Dr. Drucker, who taught at Claremont Graduate University, influenced and created nearly every aspect of business management as an academic and corporate process, including the key concepts of decentralization, privatization, and empowerment. He invented the concept of management by objectives and coined the phrase used today by all of us — the knowledge worker.
Dr. Drucker's seminal work, "Concept of the Corporation" (1946) was published after being asked by General Motors to study the company. It changed the way America looked at business. His follow-up book in 1954, "The Practice of Management," explained ideas about general business management. He vitalized the concept of the entrepreneur with "Innovation and Entrepreneurship" (1985).
Anyone who has worked in business in the last 70 years or had management classes in college has experienced the enduring influence of Dr. Drucker. But that is all gone now. As of approximately four months ago and due to our neverending economic lockdown, all tenets of business practice are obsolete. As skyscrapers in New York stand empty, maybe never to be repopulated by workers, displaced employees work from home.
This simple change does not fit any of our past business models. Oh, we have some experience under our business belt when it comes to remote working — thanks to the internet. But never have companies relegated their millions of workers to their home kitchen table with a laptop. All college business textbooks can be shipped to Seattle for an antifa bonfire. All business management processes will necessarily require new approaches.
At first blush, companies have cheered the changes. They like the idea of potentially eliminating expensive office locations or, as in Silicon Valley, entire business campuses. Most employees seem to like the changes, too. How nice to spend the morning with the wife/husband and the kids/binary person, then in just a T-shirt, shorts and flip flops get down to work.
But, in the long term, things just won't be that uncomplicated.
Management will be challenged with how to motivate a dispersed and disparate workforce. Something akin to company culture and loyalty will still need to be engendered. Teamwork toward solving common problems or achieving specific objectives will require different approaches. Evaluating an employee's performance will necessitate new metrics.
And for anyone who has participated in a Zoom conference call with multiple members, it quickly becomes apparent that this form of communication engenders less esprit de corps than a TikTok challenge. Good luck, management; China is about to beat you and your product to market.
Employees, however initially enamored of this arrangement, will have their own future challenges if not frustrations. How will their performance, which determines future pay raises or promotions, be judged. What are the metrics — the number of mouse clicks in an hour or an assignment completion within a specified time? What does a worker do if he/she bust butt 12 hours a day; but another virtual team member seems to be unavailable most of the time. Will his/her job performance be influenced by the way they look on Zoom or Skype with its bulging faces or camera view looking up a pair nostrils? How will extraordinary performance be judged against under-performance?
But these questions may not be a worker's greatest worry at all. For remote work to be done consistently, competently and completely standardized, smaller work processes will need to be developed by the company or corporation. AI (artificial intelligence) on the back-end will become more ubiquitous in the problem-solving process. These small changes, over time, will enable the company to train and employ people anywhere to perform what would become repetitive processes. Processes that could, ultimately, be accomplished by a kid in India or China who is much faster on the keyboard and works for about $3 a day.
Surely, to buck this 21st century COVID-accelerated evolution is to label oneself a business troglodyte. But to have never stopped by the boss' office in the first hour at work and sip a cup of coffee together while discussing a client, or laughing with team members in the break room about the latest t-ball or piano lesson disaster, or quietly talking in the parking lot with a female co-worker about the VP who just got fired over his affair with the receptionist is to miss the small things in a company culture that binds with a tight cohesion the employee team.
And a Skype call will not replace that intimacy of association. God bless our children and grandchildren who will enter the future dystopian business environment. It's really too bad they will not get to meet Peter Drucker.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.