If you’re feeling tired right now there may be a very good reason. There’s a lot of fatigue going around. Election fatigue, news fatigue and pandemic fatigue are just some of the real reasons you might be a bit short on energy.
Clear back in February, before 2020 gave us some really bad news, a Pew Research study found two-thirds of Americans felt worn out by a seemingly endless news cycle. That’s up 7 percent over 2016, the social scientists said.
Besides the news, you’re also being bombarded with political campaign advertising in your mailbox, your newspapers and magazines, and when you turn on the radio or television. To keep your attention the campaigns are changing words, sounds, even colors of the ads, but the messages are mostly the same, and they keep coming. If that seems a bit much here, imagine what it’s like in a swing state!
Then there’s pandemic fatigue — the weariness of being wary of so much that used to be normal. Just when locally it’s more dangerous than ever to be around others during this coronavirus epidemic, people are questioning whether staying safe is worth the effort. They’re asking, how long can this go on?
The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that what it called “collective exhaustion with coronavirus restrictions” is blocking efforts by health officials to fight the pandemic. People who put off weddings, birthday parties, vacations, family reunions, etc., when the pandemic began are understandably tired of watching time pass while their lives seem to be on hold.
The opening of in-person classes in schools and particularly colleges across the country has been followed by a predictable and dramatic increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Monday Gov. Little called the virus situation “alarming” while rolling back Idaho’s Stage 4 reopening restrictions to more-stringent Stage 3 limits.
There is some good news ahead, though. After Tuesday, the election advertising will end. The news about it won’t, of course. In fact, the presidential election may not even be decided.
Remember that it wasn’t until Dec. 13, 2000, when Al Gore conceded George W. Bush had won, that the presidential election that year was decided. Gore quit after the five conservatives on the Supreme Court halted a recount of disputed ballots in Florida, a decision that handed Bush the election.
Will the election result this year be as contentious? Perhaps your crystal ball is clearer than mine. What is clear is Republicans are mounting a remarkable number of efforts to reelect the president. Voter intimidation, ballot disqualification, blanket deregistration, modern-day poll taxes, obstacles to both registering and voting in majority-Democratic areas are just part of the president’s playbook.
The question, of course, is will even all those plans be enough?
As the 2018 election demonstrated, even though they had extensively gerrymandered congressional districts in states where they controlled legislatures, Republicans still couldn’t hold the House. Polls forecast that Democrats will gain more House seats this year and have a better than even chance of winning the Senate, too.
Pollsters predict the president is going to lose, and possibly he’ll lose “bigly.” Yes, the pollsters have been wrong before and they very well may be this time around. That’s why it’s pretty rational to not make wild guesses about the outcomes of any of the election races.
The pandemic, though, is the wild card in this year’s presidential election. The president’s tried distraction till his voice has gotten hoarse but voters may have lost patience with more than the virus. Presidential inaction — not slowing the pandemic and thus not getting the country closer to normal — has been noticed. The voters’ views on the pandemic response stand to have a huge impact on the election.
While I love the friendly folks at the post office who cheerfully help me stay in touch with friends and family, I do look forward to fewer election advertisements in my mailbox on Wednesday. A break from campaign updates on the news will be welcome, too.
I hope that without those pesky things going on I will have a bit more energy to fight pandemic fatigue. That, I know, is not going away anytime soon.
There’s an emotional weight to the fact that 230,000 Americans’ lives have been shortened by a novel coronavirus. What’s worse, for most of them the contribution of the virus to their deaths could have been prevented.
The prevention is mostly not that difficult. Keep your distance, wash your hands, wear a mask. You keep others safe, they do the same for you. We may be tired of the virus, but it isn’t tired of us.
Stay safe and stay well.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.