The Republican Party is seriously divided. Political parties are frequently at odds with themselves, though. Why is it a cause for concern now?
Because the way forward for Republicans is unclear. While most good Democrats would take exception, I’m firmly convinced that disarray in the GOP is not good for America over the long term.
Yes, it’s likely a majority of Republicans at the moment see ex-President Donald Trump as their party’s rightful leader. The GOP united around their president for four years. When he lost in November, though, he also seemed to lose his will to show a sense of leadership. Blaming others for his loss and embracing conspiracy theories may appeal to his devoted base, but it won’t restore the GOP to status and influence.
The last time Republicans struggled so was when Barry Goldwater conservatives won control of the party. They nominated Goldwater for president in 1964. His opponent, Lyndon Johnson, almost ran the table. Johnson won 44 states, 486 electoral votes and Democrats also took the House and Senate. Goldwater won only in his home state of Arizona and five deep South former slave states.
For most of the past 232 years, the U.S. has effectively had a two-party political system. Suggestions that a minority of Republicans should form a third party is not very likely to work.
There have been third-party candidates for U.S. president over time, of course. One was Texas businessman Ross Perot. Almost 20 million ballots were cast for him but he still didn’t win a single electoral vote. Since our country was founded, no third-party candidate in the U.S. has ever earned even a fourth of the votes in a presidential election.
Former president Trump heads the populist/Trump wing of the GOP. Traditional moderate and conservative Republicans form the other wing of the party.
The divide between those groups was apparent in the House GOP vote over Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. Cheney, you recall, voted with nine party members last month to impeach Trump again.
A secret vote was held in a House GOP caucus meeting this week and Cheney won big. The question was whether Cheney should remain the number three Republican on the House minority leadership team; 145 fellow representatives voted for Cheney, only 61 were against.
Given Trump's popularity with his base, a public vote would have surely been different. It’s clear, though, that representatives who saw first hand how a cult of personality can go bad may be trying to distance themselves from the former president.
While conspiracy theories and other wacko ideas may have motivated many who took part in Trump’s riot at the Capitol, they are a tiny fraction of the populist wing of the GOP. Hard-core Trump backers are well-represented in the 74 million Americans who voted for him last November.
There are real issues, not just fake news, that moved them to board the Trump train. Many of them have lost ground by the hollowing out of the middle class by the global economy. They tend to see themselves as pure and righteous and regard those who do not share their views as corrupt elites.
The traditional Republicans are a smaller group. Some of them voted for Trump last fall. Some of them voted for Biden. Some of them didn’t vote at all. This faction has no clear leadership at the moment even though they’ve been the foundation of the party since the Goldwater years.
Which faction will control the direction of the GOP? If you know, your crystal ball is a lot clearer than mine is. What I do know right now is if the division within the Republican Party were a gorge, it would be big enough to make the Grand Canyon look like an irrigation ditch.
A weak GOP stumbling about in the wilderness is bad for America. Our country needs moral, intelligent, responsible leaders. Such leaders do not appear by magic. Rather, they rise to view in the ongoing competition for political power. That competition, far more than which individual wins, raises the quality of policies, and leadership, necessary to address the problems we face.
Clear and competent leadership of the Republican Party cannot come soon enough.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.