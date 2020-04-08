“Where’s the beef?” grumped the little old lady. That 1984 ad line boosted Wendy’s hamburger sales 30% in a few weeks. It was a snarky attack implying competitors’ sold huge buns and no burgers.
Now Americans are asking, “Where’s the test?”
You know what test. The coronavirus test you’ve been promised. The one you’ve been waiting for since the virus was detected here in January.
South Korea, which detected its first case the same day we did, has kept the disease, Covid-19, in check with a program of, “trace, test and treat,” infected individuals. They used the test to locate infection hot spots and targeted travel restrictions in specific areas. Meanwhile, healthy Koreans have gone about their lives.
Six times as many people live here as in South Korea. As I write this, Covid-19 has killed 35 times as many Americans as have died in South Korea and our death toll spirals upward daily.
We’ve shut down our entire nation trying to slow the rate of dying. Ten million of us were unemployed last month. How many more were suffering loss of income we don’t know yet, may never know, but besides death and illness, the personal cost, even for those who escape the disease, will be horrific.
Still, there’s no answer to the question, “Where’s the test?”
In the last two decades our health care system cut the number of hospital beds by half. Empty beds are inefficient, costing money, hurting profits. Is for-profit health care really best? We’re about to find out.
If you go to any medical care provider and are tested for the coronavirus, and the test result is positive, all costs associated with that visit are supposed to be free. However, if you are not tested, then all costs for that visit are on you.
The reimbursement mechanism for positive tests isn’t clear yet. But your cash or insurance, If you’re lucky enough to still have it, is. The bottom line? There’s at least a cash flow incentive for providers to not test you.
I’m not saying that’s why people I know have been refused tests. It’s more likely a shortage of PPE, or test kits, or reagents to analyze the tests, or lab capacity to run the analyses or some combination of all. The fact is, the tests we should have — nationwide — are not available.
But still, it’s troubling that we live in a system where right now there’s a business incentive to not test for a deadly virus that’s spreading.
On the other end of this the health care industry is bleeding money badly. Doctors’ offices and hospitals, not to mention dentists, eye doctors, etc., are mostly empty. Just like retail and restaurants all over the country much of the services they normally provide and are paid for have disappeared overnight.
Virtually all elective visits — annual checkups, I’ve got a pain, etc. — are being put off by people who have been told to stay home or who are just plain sensible enough to not go out in public unless they absolutely have to. The patients who flowed into and out of hospitals and health clinics and doctors’ offices on a daily basis are suddenly not there anymore.
Hospitals and others have intentionally hurt their own businesses by telling folks to stay away unless their medical needs are urgent. Business as usual this absolutely is not!
I watched a video recently that was sent to me by an Idaho conspiracy theorist. A plucky German had discovered a hospital that was almost empty.
“See,” said the brave investigator as he spoke into his phone, swinging it around on his selfie stick to show him in front of an empty receiving area. “The news reports are of this major epidemic and there’s no one here. It’s all fake! It’s to frighten you so the government can take away your rights!”
That hospital, and many like it across this country, are waiting for the wave of critical patients that may arrive. In the meantime, hospitals are trying desperately to ensure the virus isn’t spreading inside, infecting patients who came in because of a heart condition or complications from their diabetes or the thousands of other reasons that can force people to have to get care, epidemic or not.
In Washington, D.C., the first question that should be asked, at every coronavirus briefing, on every day, is, “How many coronavirus tests were made yesterday?” Every time. Every day.
Until the answer is millions, many millions, it won’t be enough. Otherwise we cannot, as a country, identify, locate, track, treat and isolate enough infected Americans to stop the rapid spread of this disease.
A lack of tests is literally killing Americans. We have to keep asking, “Where’s the test?”
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.