“If you are cheated out of a single dollar by your neighbor, you do not rest satisfied with knowing that you are cheated, or with saying that you are cheated, or even with petitioning him to pay you your due; but you take effectual steps at once to obtain the full amount, and see that you are never cheated again.” — Henry David Thoreau
At the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, election coup, the weeping and gnashing of teeth on the insurrection-that-wasn’t has once again reared its half-baked head. My intent here is not to discuss that as the focus of this article and so I’m not going to delve too far into that, but it is the assertion of this author that Jan. 6 was just another in a long line of coups by the Washington regime to save their bacon from the voters finding out what they had done in hijacking American elections. It was nothing more than an unfortunate trap that saw a million unarmed Americans redressing their grievances walk into a preordained riot. The elections are the focus here, so I will continue below on some of what we’ve uncovered in the last year, but if you would like to read more about January 6th, there were several thorough investigative pieces by Darren Beattie of Revolver News that point to a government operation to shut down electoral debate.
Joe Biden didn’t win. Despite a system intent on anybody but Trump and willing to look the other way for whatever personal or professional benefit complicit parties may have received, the gaslighting hasn’t worked. Joe Biden is exactly the disaster portended by the incontinent geriatric on the campaign trail who couldn’t muster enough courage to shake hands with prospective voters. As it turns out you don’t need to shake hands with real people when a good bloc of your voters doesn’t exist. Below I will touch on some of the more damning findings in the last year, focused predominantly on hotly contested markets. In these markets, we saw a collective tabulation pause between 10 to 11 p.m. on election night 2020, only for large dumps of votes for Joe Biden to drop in the late hours after counting had supposedly stopped for the evening. In every one of these markets the narrative repeats. Large Trump lead.. Secretive pause.. Joe Biden catapults Trump in every paused market by morning.
Arizona
From Sharpiegate to a bizarre election-night call for Joe Biden with single digits reporting by Fox and the AP Newswire, Arizonans rightfully called foul on results that wouldn’t be officially called for eight days beyond the elections. Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa, which had only gone to a Democrat once in 70 years turned blue. This kicked off the first full legislature-led forensic audit in the history of US elections in Maricopa County.
Despite state and local politicians refusing subpoenas for network equipment, a partially thorough audit was still able to be performed. The results? Nearly fifty-eight thousand illegitimate ballots in Maricopa County alone, in a state that saw Joe Biden win by fewer than eleven-thousand votes. Some of the results included duplicate votes, votes tied to out-of-state voters, votes attached to non-residential addresses and other varieties of phantom voters. Perhaps most damning was the tampering of digital election records, which by law are required to be kept untouched for 22 months. Results were sent to Attorney General Mark Brnovich for further investigation. The legislature has shifted its focus to a full forensic audit of Arizona’s second-most populous county, Pima and passed legislation to further limit mail-in balloting.
Georgia
In Georgia, voters were treated to affidavits of malfeasance by poll watchers who were barred from vote counting in Georgia’s most populous county, Fulton. Fulton notoriously has trouble every election cycle, but this time voters would get a first-hand look at surveillance footage of State Farm Arena in which behind-the-scenes vote tabulation saw votes pulled out of suitcases from underneath tables and ran through tabulators multiple times, in a state that tilted to Biden by roughly twelve thousand votes. No valid explanation has been presented and lawsuits for full forensic audits persist but must go through the courts because the Georgia legislature lacks subpoena power. The state’s defense is that Ralph Jones, Sr., a county poll worker and the father of then-candidate Raphael Warnock’s campaign manager, was present. No conflict of interest here.
As a response, the Georgia legislature cracked down on loopholes in their voting regulation that saw ballot curing, harvesting, liberalization of mail-in ballot provisions, and private influence from Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). These loopholes were established as a result of a Stacy Abram’s-led lawsuit and a consent agreement entered into by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, outside of the Georgia legislature that sets election law. This week Secretary Raffensperger opened an investigation into a criminal ballot harvesting operation based on the work of voter integrity organization True The Vote. Whistleblower testimony from a paid ballot harvester, cellphone tower ping data and video footage during the 2020 election has been presented showing more than 242 individuals making thousands of repeated trips to ballot boxes placed in urban centers by CTCL. Given Raffensperger’s CYA to date, critics are skeptical of meaningful outcomes.
Michigan
Similar to Georgia, Michigan would experience a high number of affidavits to malfeasance from poll watchers who were barred from vote tabulation at hubs such as the TCF center in Detroit. Requests for surveillance footage of the TCF arena by independent journalists validated affidavits by former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Big League Politics’ Shane Trejo, of a 3 a.m. delivery of a truckload of ballots to the backdoor of the TCF Center, hours after returns were due. Official explanations of the video suggested meal deliveries for poll workers, which are clearly not the contents of this 3 a.m. drop.
Unlike other states involved in this collective pause, Michigan legislators have been less receptive to transparency and reviews of election night shenanigans and policy, merely playing lip service to election reviews. Much like other states, transparency has largely been hampered by Democrat-controlled Secretary of State offices and complicit Republicans in state legislatures. On a separate but related note, Michigan’s Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey, was secretly filmed suggesting that the January 6th “insurrection” that ended the electoral debate, was a staged event by the government and that high-level Republicans were also involved.
Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, lawsuits from former Congressional Candidate Sean Parnell failed to gain traction regarding the Secretary of State usurping election authority to liberalize mail-in ballot policy. Prior to the election, the state’s liberal Supreme Court denied injunction stating that nobody had yet been harmed by the instituted electoral policy changes and thus lacked standing. After the election, the same state Supreme Court applied a policy of laches, stating that the suit was brought too late to change the outcome. It is apparent that illegitimate electoral policy would not be challenged or rectified in the courts.
In July of 2021, the Republican-led Pennsylvania Senate initiated a full forensic audit of their 2020 election and it is still under way. One major caveat is that election integrity lead, State Senator Doug Mastriano, was replaced on the audit by skeptical State Senate President Jake Corman, which brings into question whether they will get a legitimate audit or more CYA? As in other states, Democratic leadership at the state and local level have rejected subpoenas for election records, hiding behind privacy concerns, though in the United States we have a secret ballot. Pennsylvania’s Republican-led legislature passed election reforms to limit mail-in balloting and require voter ID, which was then promptly vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfe.
Wisconsin
Of all of the states in question, Wisconsin may have the most interesting results to date. Despite pushback from moderate state lawmakers, damning evidence has surfaced from two independent sources that may begin to explain not only Wisconsin’s questionable results but also the results of the election nationwide. First, Wisconsin saw a 300 percent increase in the number of ballots from indefinitely confined voters. Fully 244k voters claimed a disability status that did not permit them to vote in person and thus didn’t require proof of identification in voting. An independent investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s office based on a complaint from the children of an incapacitated nursing home resident uncovered a directive from the Wisconsin Election Commission to ignore state law and have nursing home employees fill out ballots on behalf of residents without advocates present. Many residents who hadn’t voted in decades remarkably did this time. This directive was statewide and applied in the thousands of nursing and supplemental care facilities in Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff has submitted members of the Wisconsin Election Commission to the attorney general for criminal referral.
The second issue at hand is public records email communications between CTCL and select urban counties showing that CTCL was given direct access to servers and data feeds of real-time election returns. As a result, they were able to juxtapose ballot returns against census data and build a real-time ballot return map that could allow one to inject unvoted ballots and overcome deficits. CTCL also held similar agreements with every major market in which they traded millions of dollars in exchange for access to administering elections. This assertion of real-time ballot return access has been the contention in several sloppy lawsuits brought by bedding executive, Mike Lindell, and validates the work of physicist and statistician, Dr. Douglas Frank. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman currently leads election integrity investigative efforts at the statewide level.
There is no one-way of cheating that begins to explain the results of the 2020 election. It was a massive undertaking that relied on the chaos and fear of COVID for success. Guilty parties told us about it when they bragged to TIME magazine about how they achieved it. Of course, they explained it away as “fortifying democracy,” which was just their way of getting ahead of what would be uncovered and controlling the narrative to legitimize their actions. You will hear statements from complicit Republicans about the need to move on and do better in the future. They’re merely showing their hand and letting you know they either participated or got duped. I submit to you that a republic cannot survive with justifiable distrust of its very foundation and our future demands honest resolution. Never relent in demanding it.
Brian Parsons has been a resident of Pocatello for the past seven years. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in digital media from the University of Georgia and a Master of Science degree in information systems from the University of Utah. He’s a digital marketing consultant, a proud husband and father, and an unabashed paleoconservative. You can follow him on his blog at WithdrawConsent.org.