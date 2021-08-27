One of my favorite statements goes like this: I know that you believe that you understand what you think that I said, I am just not sure if you realize that what you heard was not what I meant. I am reminded that communication is often a challenge and especially when it is attempted through the written word. With that as a backdrop, I will attempt to express my thoughts and feelings in the next few paragraphs.
I know that the correct statement is, when life hands you lemons… make lemonade. But what should we do when life hands us lemonade? That is the way I feel most days as I serve in the capacity of mayor of the city of Chubbuck. Life is good. I have the privilege of working with some of the kindest and most talented people in the world. That includes other elected officials, our staff, as well as the citizens of this wonderful city.
As I reflect on the other elected officials that I have worked with over my tenure at the city I am amazed at the capacity and the desire of each of them. With some I did not agree completely, others had a different approach to governing than I do, while still others expressed things differently than I would have. Their intent was nearly always sincere and with desires for the best of this city. They were good, well-intentioned individuals. They were each duly elected by the voice of the people and working with them has been akin to enjoying some good lemonade.
The staff and employees of Chubbuck are second to none. They are tops in their field and serve with humility and respect for the citizens here. They take the public trust seriously and safeguard the public treasury. They understand that the citizens of Chubbuck are not their customers but rather they are their boss. It is with the dollars provided by the citizens that they are paid and the operations of the city are funded. I absolutely love the lemonade that they provide.
The citizens of Chubbuck are the greatest treasure of all. I have lived in this community for going on to four decades. I raised my family of three daughters and three sons here. My wife, Melody, and I truly love and cherish the associations that we have here. I will state, unequivocally, that the people of Chubbuck are the very best of people in this world. Whenever there is a need there is an abundance of people to answer the call to serve and to give. There are many ways to serve and most serve behind the scenes with no desire for recompense or recognition. They serve out of a genuine love for their fellow men. The lemonade that they provide is sweet and refreshing.
Now I often hear that the city should be run like a business. Well, folks, that is not possible. Businesses are run to make as much profit as the market will provide, whereas cities are run to provide the very best service possible for the least amount of dollars possible. Business is designed to provide lemonade to sell and city government is designed to provide lemonade to drink. Think of that the next time you turn that tap and water flows out and other such essential city services. I believe that you will then see that your city is run efficiently and effectively. Please enjoy the lemonade.
Is this a perfect system? No. We are always open to suggestions and innovations. Thank you Chubbuck for allowing me to serve as your Mayor and thank you for the lemonade.
This column was written by Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England.