An online dictionary defines slang as “very informal usage in vocabulary and idiom that is characteristically more metaphorical, playful, elliptical, vivid and ephemeral than ordinary language.”
Dude, that sounds like a bunch of jive talkin’ to me.
Slang is a low-level lexicon initially used by “beggars, thieves and cheats” as first explained in “A New Dictionary of the Canting Crew” published in 1698.
So, if you could be transported to a 17th century pub in England, you might hear a conversation something like this: “There I was riding down a jumble-gut lane (bumpy road) when I met a chirping-merry (tipsy) swill-belly (big drinker) who said he was gut-foundered (hungry), then he let out a thorough cough (farted and coughed at the same time).”
It’s easy to see why slang was considered offensive in more civilized company back then. But, of course, once young people, civilized or not, caught on that slang was improper, they provided the petri dish for slang to grow and gradually become culturally acceptable.
Over time, each generation of young people has added and deleted slang to our constantly changing language. My generation of boomers was certainly no exception, but I’ll get to them later.
Researchers who have nothing better to do have found that the percentage of people who currently use slang increases with each generation, from 65 percent among baby boomers to 77 percent for Gen X, 83 percent for millennials and 92 percent for Gen Z.
I would venture to guess that the effort put into creating each generation’s slang contribution declines in the exact opposite manner — from creative, colorful and long-lasting to positively blah.
Gen Z’s boring slang can be summed up by this example: “‘Big Yikes’ is used when you’re so embarrassed that ‘yikes’ doesn’t do justice.” Well, gag me with a spoon!
About the only explicable thing one can say regarding millennials’ Janus-faced slang term “woke” is that if you don’t know the meaning of woke, you aren’t.
Gen X has its “dude,” which is still hanging around. But, really, beyond its personification in Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, the word is nothing but annoying.
Recent indications are that the evolution of slang has reached a dead-end. The internet has reduced slang to nothing more than initialisms. Slang like LOL, which stands for “laugh out loud” — or a tributary of the Ghazal River in South Sudan — does not even officially qualify as an acronym.
OMG meaning “Oh my God” or “Oh my gosh,” depending on one’s religious affiliation, is another example of internet slang.
All of which could move one to exclaim idk (I don’t know) what is wrong with these young people when they can’t even try to form slang into complete words!
Baby boomers have had mixed results with slang coming from their generation. Expressions such as “What’s your bag?” and “far out” thankfully only show up today in “Austin Powers” movies.
Some of their slang expressions have even come back to haunt boomers.
When boomers were kids, they thought calling a bald adult male “chrome dome” was funny. But chances are you will not hear them use that slang term much today.
“Having a gas” was another boomer slang expression used back in the 1960s and ’70s to describe when we were having a great time. Whereas, today we are much more likely to use the phrase “having gas” with a whole different meaning.
Sort of the same thing with “flip your wig,” which meant to get really upset over something. Accuse boomers of flipping their wig today and he or she may reach up and check to see if it is in place.
Television was dubbed the “boob tube” by boomers back in the ’60s. Perfectly logical slang term since a “boob” was a stupid person and the old TVs used vacuum tubes. Now, in place of boob tube there’s YouTube where people watch an endless array of mind-numbing videos, simply confirming boomers’ prescience.
Boomers’ use of slang in writing and conversations today is limited, I imagine, for various reasons. In addition, it’s hard seeing them resort to internet initialisms though I did see one poster poking fun at that possibility.
The poster’s list of senior texting code examples included LMDO (laughing my dentures out), WAITT (who am I talking to?) and FDACGU (fell down and can’t get up). I just can’t see such senior slang becoming popular.
No, I would say that, when it comes to using slang, seniors should just stick with the tried and true words — like “cool.”
According to linguistic anthropologist Robert L. Moore, “cool” as a multipurpose slang word grew prevalent in the ’50s and ’60s, about the time boomers were hitting high school age. Moore points out that “cool” is still today “the most popular slang term of approval in the English language.”
Though nowadays it’s difficult to decide if one is “woke” or not, or if one should even want to be, there is no doubt that everyone wants to be cool — and that’s what makes “cool” the king of slang.
