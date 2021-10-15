Wouldn’t it be fine to be the kind of person who, upon waking up each morning, proceeded to do the most important thing that needed to be done that day? And then, to continue on doing the next most important thing, and then the next?
It wouldn’t matter what one did, as long as that was the most important thing. Whether it would be reading a book, reading a book to someone else, making fusion work, inventing the perfect toothbrush, etc., is not what matters. Important is what matters.
What’s important, of course, depends on each individual. Important for a president may be very different from what’s important for a young parent, or for a policeman, or for someone who’s homeless.
Whether we're “a butcher, a baker, or a candlestick maker,” we have to make a decision about how we use our time, energy and resources each day. If we do that well we can accomplish a lot. If not, sadly, we waste a precious part of our lifetime.
The challenge everyone faces is recognizing and deciding which of so many things that can be done every day is most important. As we all know, by the way, "most important" changes depending on the day, and on the part of our life we're in at the moment.
This same challenge faces each of us who contributes to these pages each week. Every time we write we have to decide what the most important thing is to write for you.
It’s doubtful there’s a contributor to these pages who does so just because it is the shortest path to fame and fortune. No, the letters, opinions and analyses, no matter how much any of us may agree or disagree with any or all of them, are here because the writers think what is said in the pieces is of value.
We ask ourselves, what will do the most good? What will accomplish the most?
As for me, I consider whether my goal is to inform, to cajole, to criticize, to give credit, to provoke thought or perhaps something else. Facts matter, so I try to make the information I convey as accurate as possible.
That’s not easy. I’ll admit there have been times I’ve been very wrong. I’ve tried to learn from that. Mostly I’ve learned getting all the facts right all the time approaches impossibility. It still is, however, always a goal.
Saying the same thing, over and over, seems pointless to me. At times it has value. In general, though, if you know what a writer has to say before you start reading, why bother?
Negative pieces are easier to write than positive ones. Celebrate the writers who produce commentary that leans to the latter type.
We all have our peeves, of course. Mine leans to bellyaching about news media bringing us lots of bad news. On consideration I recognize the media has a certain job to do.
Much of that job is to help us recognize problems in the world. After all, we can’t make the world a better place if we don’t know what the problems are that need fixing.
There is, of course, a lot of difference between pointing out a problem and recognizing a solution that will actually do something to fix it. Like most of the rest of the world, the media is great at spotting problems. At presenting solutions to those problems? Well, not so much.
The space on these pages offers a wonderful opportunity to suggest and argue for real solutions. Isn't contributing to solving a small piece of a real problem the most important thing any of us can do?
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.