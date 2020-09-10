Donald Trump’s remarks about dead American soldiers, as first reported in the Atlantic magazine by Jeffrey Goldberg, and as subsequently confirmed by four news agencies (including Fox News), have aroused a great deal of anger, especially among those who have lost loved ones in wars. If the reports are true, that anger is entirely justified. We’re told that when Trump refused to attend a 2018 ceremony honoring those who died in a World War I battle, he insulted the dead and belittled their sacrifice by calling them “losers” and “suckers.”
On another occasion in 2018, it’s reported that he accompanied John Kelly, then Secretary of Homeland Security, to the section of Arlington National Cemetery dedicated to soldiers who died in America’s recent wars, and said, while standing at the grave of Kelly’s son Robert and looking at all the headstones, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”
Ironically, calling soldiers who died in that WWI battle “losers,” is, in one sense, appropriate; they did lose their lives. But the collective goal of allied forces in that battle was to stop the German advance, which they did. In that sense, those soldiers were clearly winners.
Trump uses the colloquial epithet “loser” frequently, and in a variety of contexts, to express contempt. A “loser” is someone who persistently makes bad choices about how to get through life and regularly fails at whatever task he or she undertakes.
“Sucker,” another contemptuous epithet used by Trump, describes someone who is gullible and taken advantage of because he or she trusts other people. “Suckers” are naïve about what the world is really like; they fail to understand that other people won’t play by the rules to get what they want.
One can assume that Trump called the dead soldiers “losers” simply because they failed to stay alive and called them “suckers” because he thought them foolishly naïve to join the armed forces in the first place. His remark to Kelly expressed quite honestly, I think, his bafflement that anyone would choose to take the risks that military service entails.
But there’s more than that behind his remark. Trump apparently thinks that he lives in a world in which everyone acts purely out of self-interest. It’s the world envisioned, and idealized, by believers in the doctrine of individualism. It’s the world in which if you do something for someone else, you rightfully expect to get something in return, and, if you’re smart, the value of what you get will be greater than the value of what you gave. It’s the world where the ethic in use is the ethic of business or, as it’s also called, a “transactional” ethic.
All the evidence suggests that most of Trump’s interactions with other people are transactions. It may well be that Trump can’t even grasp what unselfish behavior is all about; what a collective, as opposed to a personal, goal is; or what it’s like for someone to be drawn to a cause or group endeavor that might call for some personal sacrifice.
Goldberg reports that Trump has said he doesn’t understand why the U.S. went to our allies’ aid in WWI, and Michael Cohen tells us that Trump admires Putin because he treats Russia like his private business. That explain Trump’s “America first” slogan: It’s self-interest again, but on behalf of a country that he thinks of as his possession
Most of us don’t live in that “what’s in it for me” world. While there’s no doubt that self-interest is a prominent, and legitimate, human motivation, it is far from the only motivation.
You might find it interesting to make a list of why you do things for other people without anticipating, or counting on, getting something in return.
Start with the phrase: “I performed that unselfish act because…” and among your responses will probably be: “it was the right thing to do; it was the neighborly thing to do; the friendly thing, the kind thing, the respectful thing, the courteous thing, the proper thing, the generous thing, the charitable thing;” Or start with the phrase: “I performed that unselfish act out of…” and the list will probably include: “love, affection, pity, sympathy, respect, shame, a sense of duty.”
These selfless motivations for acting to benefit others suggest just how many ways in which we regularly interact with other people not with an exploitative intent, but with the wish to behave as decent, caring members of society.
We are all born with the capacity to live social lives, and most of us have been nurtured in a way that has activated that potential. We have come to feel the emotions that enable us to fit in with life among others. That was not the case for Trump, according to his niece Mary’s account of his childhood. Instead, she tells us, his upbringing “short-circuited (his) ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion.”
Incidentally, while Trump’s remarks to Kelly about “What’s in it for them,” reveal his narrow, risk-averse, selfish view of military service, actually there’s a good deal “in it” for many recruits: It offers a living to those who can’t find a job and skills to those who can’t afford to go to college; it offers a secure and highly structured life for those who find themselves adrift in civilian life; it offers camaraderie to those who lack friends. At the same time, there’s no doubt that patriotism is a real motive for most recruits: a desire to serve one’s country, to make a contribution, to protect the folks back home, and, if necessary, to die for them.
Fortunately for the rest of us, most recruits wish to play an honorable role in our nation’s history, unlike their commander-in-chief, for whom, it appears, honor is just something that suckers believe in.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.