I hate to write an article that sounds like one of those family history narratives that arrive with a Christmas card, i.e., “We lost our beloved turtle, Oscar, on July Fourth when…” but after the disastrous plague year of 2020 and the strange uneven year of 2021, one has to take stock — again. Our lives could drive the plot of a dystopian novel.
There was some hope at the start of 2021 since the vaccine for COVID-19 had been developed. There was also unrest when the former president refused to concede to Joe Biden after Christopher Krebs — Donald Trump’s own man — announced a “secure and safe election.” Then came the even greater shock when misguided American citizens became a mob and assaulted their own Capitol. Had it come to this? Fortunately, the “steal” was stopped and Joe Biden was sworn in.
Will former President Trump share a page in history with Aaron Burr? In 1807, Burr used an army of U.S. planters, politicians and military officers to establish an independent country in Texas, Louisiana and parts of Mexico.
Burr was arrested, tried for treason and exonerated, but it destroyed his reputation. Former President Trump has been luckier … so far.
Despite the appalling confrontation at the Capitol, there was a grace period that promised hope. Stores, schools, concert halls and theaters opened. Many got vaccinated, and as the rate of infections and deaths dropped, we saw street concerts beginning, again, including our local Revive @ 5. It was nice to be out of quarantine and free among the people sharing some much-needed music, food, dancing and drink. A record hot summer filled with black smoke from unprecedented ubiquitous fires, however, changed everything — and rapidly. It is natural that Americans are fatigued with the virus and restrictions.
According to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, President Joe Biden received heavy criticism from the American public for his handling of the economy, COVID-19 and gun violence. I disapprove of some of Biden’s decisions, but we have to remember that President Biden’s polls were high in March when 72 percent of Americans approved of his presidency. In all fairness, many of the terrible setbacks are not Biden’s fault, including the refusal of so many to get vaccinated after a second and now third variant of COVID hit, sending the infection rate and deaths soaring. Among the dead are people I knew who rejected the science.
A pandemic destroys an economy, here and abroad. It is ironic that the American economy is actually overheating and needs to cool down. Wages are higher, but inflation mitigates any gain. The president can’t always be blamed for inflation, a fluctuating economy or if citizens believe misinformation (climate change is a hoax) or think vaccinations will help the government track dissidents.
Biden’s approval rating for handling crime is low, but the federal government has yet to find a solution to the irrational surge in gun-related violence. I find it painful that so many senseless shootings erupted in schools. Did we learn nothing from Columbine, Sandy Hook or current on-campus assaults? I believe one answer is a thorough background check to at least attempt keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them: terrorists, felons, criminal elements, gangs and people who are emotionally disturbed, seeing murder by gun as a release.
I know, it is more complex than that.
Polls only reflect the current moment, and President Joe Biden’s rating may rise in 2022 if things turn around. By the time you read this article, after a few sparse celebrations and nervous toasts, perhaps a brighter year will lie ahead.
One can hope.
