Our U.S. Supreme Court justice-to-be, Amy Coney Barrett, has asserted her adherence to a juridical doctrine called “originalism.” The most well-known proponent of that doctrine in recent years was the deceased justice, Antonin Scalia, for whom Ms. Barrett clerked in 1998-99. I would like, in this column, to consider, first, what “originalism” is, and second, what we might expect Justice Barrett’s decisions on the court to be, due to her originalist beliefs.
“Originalism” is a theory of judicial practice that requires a justice considering a case before SCOTUS to closely examine all relevant constitutional texts in order to discover what those texts meant to the general public at the time that they became part of the U.S. Constitution.
Originalism is therefore an approach to constitutional interpretation that calls for an historical investigation. But it is a curiously limited kind of historical research that looks at nothing beyond old dictionaries and grammar manuals, ignoring contemporary political, intellectual and cultural history. Professional historians tend to regard originalists’ conclusions as incomplete and often mistaken.
Justice Scalia, as an originalist, also taught that a justice must not consider policy, consequences, or his or her own personal values, but concentrate solely upon text and original meaning. Therefore, he assured us, if a justice is a conscientious practitioner of originalism, the public may be confident that personal political or religious beliefs have not been allowed to influence his or her decision.
In his lectures on originalism, Scalia was wont to exclaim that the Constitution was “dead, dead, dead, dead!” He did so to emphatically reject the competing judicial doctrine called “the living constitution.” According to that doctrine, the meaning of the constitution must be understood to change and evolve in response to the changing circumstances of the country. Advocates of the “living constitution” doctrine claim that the Framers themselves saw things that way. They understood that the country would experience substantial, unpredictable changes, and allowed for future re-interpretation by refraining from excessive specificity in formulating many of the Constitution’s provisions.
Does Justice Barrett’s commitment to originalism enable us to predict how she will vote on SCOTUS cases? Well, since Scalia professed to use that same decision-making methodology, one might expect that an examination of his opinions would provide clues as to how she will perform.
Several scholars who have conducted just such examinations have reached the same, surprising conclusion as did Scalia’s biographer, Dr. Rick Hasen. Hasen writes that: “[Scalia] offered jurisprudential theories to guide all cases, but these doctrines were flexible enough to allow him….to deliver opinions consistent with his ideology. He was an originalist who believed constitutional provisions should be interpreted in line with their public meaning at time of enactment, except when he wasn’t.” (italics mine)
Scalia’s originalism thus didn’t seem to provide any predictable pattern for his decisions. In case after case, he either didn’t apply the originalist methodology at all, or applied it in a way that professional historians rejected as utterly mistaken, or he sometimes even temporarily adopted the “living constitution” doctrine.
To put it more directly, Scalia used the originalist doctrine only when it was convenient to do so, i.e. when he decided that it would yield a decision that was in agreement with his personal political and religious beliefs. If originalism couldn’t generate the conclusions that those beliefs suggested, he simply ignored that doctrine and utilized some other theory that could.
Consequently, though Scalia’s originalism didn’t enable anyone to predict his decisions, his personal political ideology and Catholic faith did. His SCOTUS votes were consistently ultra-conservative and influenced by Catholic doctrine. He voted against abortion rights, gay rights and affirmative action; he favored treating corporations as persons with the right to make unlimited campaign contributions; he believed that the Second Amendment allowed everyone to carry a gun, and so forth.
Originalism, for Scalia, was essentially a cover-story, a ruse, a ploy to mask the fact that his actual decision-making drew upon his deep-seated political conservatism and his commitment to Catholic doctrine. And what should we therefore expect of Justice Barrett? If Scalia was a typical originalist, I see no alternative but to think that she will be just what Trump expected her to be: a conservative justice who will vote just as her political ideology and Catholic faith urge her to — all the while insisting, as did Scalia, that originalism guarantees objectivity.
I should add that there are scholars who have studied all the Supreme Court justices and come to the conclusion that Scalia was not at all an unusual case. Law Professor Eric Segall, author of the book, “Originalism as Faith,” contends that all justices tend to follow their own values when assessing a case before them, whatever they might say to the contrary.
Segall suggests that we all would be better off if we stopped “pretending that the justices’ decisions are based on nonpersonal factors … (since it) leads to a disturbing lack of transparency and intellectual dishonesty.” He advises that we face facts and not buy into the fiction that SCOTUS justices are paragons of detached and disinterested judgment, whose personal beliefs are somehow sequestered when their legal deliberations begin. He’s probably right about that, and if he is, given the court’s probable membership, the country’s prospects seem grim indeed.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.