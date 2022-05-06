In today’s world where people are suffering by the millions due to war, drought/famine and generalized prejudicial hatred, the fate of animals may, understandably, not be very high on some folks’ “care meter.” However, if you have taken animals into your life as family members, depend on them to survive and/or earn your living, shouldered the burden of stewardship, or come to consider critter companionship, loyalty and affection integral to your quality of life, you probably feel differently. If you were raised in an indigenous peoples’ environment where man and nature are inexorably linked, you may not differentiate humans and animals as other cultures do.
The meaning of “animal welfare” differs greatly among individuals. Animal welfare is a concept and as such is elusive, fluid and guaranteed to be highly personalized — defined by each of us according to our experiences, needs and inclinations. For some, the focus is on farm/ranch animals. For some, it centers on the experiences animals have during the slaughter process. For others, the focus is on puppy mills and commercial poultry operations.
There is no universally agreed upon “right” or “wrong” among humans when it comes to animals and their quality of life. However, there is definitely “different” when it comes to human definitions of animals’ place in our species hierarchy and our responsibilities toward them.
Animal welfare is an evolving concept that changes in step with society’s changing values. By virtually any measure that includes animals’ health/prosperity, our efforts are falling short.
However, you as citizens, in partnership with our local animal advocacy organizations and shelters have the potential to move us forward in our own small corner of the world. As each community educates, advocates and acts on behalf of animals, our collective efforts will make a significant difference.
The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) considers an animal in a good state of welfare if it is healthy, comfortable, well-nourished and able to express its innate behavior free from suffering pain, fear or distress. The WOAH five animal welfare measures are:
— freedom from hunger, thirst, malnutrition, through ready access to drinking water and suitable diet.
— freedom from physical/temperature discomfort due to suitable shelter and a comfortable resting area.
— freedom from pain, injury, disease, due to suitable prevention and/or rapid diagnosis and treatment.
— freedom to express most of its normal behavioral patterns with sufficient space, proper facilities and the company of other animals of its kind.
— freedom from fear/distress because conditions needed to prevent mental suffering are ensured.
Organizations/shelters cannot do it alone. They need the continued efforts of devoted individual area residents who take it upon themselves to care for and/or refer feral cats and dogs to be spayed/neutered and adopted as possible.
In April alone, Bannock Feral Friends (BFF) processed 134 cats/kittens — mostly feral spay/neuters. However, 11 more domesticated/adoptable cats were transferred to other rescues such as Aiding 2 Adoption.
Recently, 13 cats were removed from a hotel in Chubbuck. Neither of our local shelters had room. The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter was contacted, and a board member reached out to other local organizations. BFF and Bannock Humane Society accepted the cats and found them suitable temporary housing despite their overflowing foster homes.
Social media now allows virtually every individual to help animals in distress. Snap a picture of a rescued/lost animal, send it to a local animal welfare organization, and post it on your individual Facebook page with a description of where the animal was found. Request your Facebook friends share with theirs. Local organizations are also increasingly sharing among themselves.
If you are technically challenged by social media, get your son/daughter or grandchild to help. This technology appears to be in their DNA. You may well be the angel who reunites a scared, lonely and possibly injured animal with its panic-stricken human.
The following is a list of social media groups to which you can either report a missing animal or provide information on a found animal.
— Pocatello Pets: facebook.com/groups/934605283231405
— Bannock County Lost and Found: facebook.com/groups/1410521975910566
— Lost and Found Pets in Pocatello: facebook.com/groups/490117911115386
— Lost, Found and Missing Pets in Pocatello, Idaho Area: facebook.com/groups/262806180839989
— Fort Hall ROAR: facebook.com/FHROAR
— Lost/Found animals for Pocatello Idaho: facebook.com/groups/1466976366916121
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization and help our community fulfill the WHOA 5 animal welfare principles.
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.