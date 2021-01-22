I wish to address two points made by Mr. Clayton Armstrong in his editorial article published Jan. 10 in the Idaho State Journal calling for the School District 25 board members to resign. Mr. Armstrong claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that all kids should be in school and that school is the safest place. He fails to fully disclose what the CDC has reported and would lead one to believe it is safe to have full in-student learning. In the article, he also encourages patrons to vote no on the mill levy. He states the mill levy does not pay for teachers and employee salaries. Mr. Armstrong fails to recognize that there are two separate mill levy issues for which voter approval is required, and one levy does in fact help pay teacher and employee salaries.
I have taken the liberty below to share with readers my summary of the CDC's guiding principles in operating schools for in-person learning during COVID-19 for safe learning that promote operations and behaviors that reduce the COVID-19 spread. The CDC states schools should determine, in collaboration with state and local health officials, whether and how to implement procedures that meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community depending on the level of viral transmission of COVID-19.
The CDC reports children and adolescents can be infected, can get sick and can spread the virus to others. The CDC reports in most cases children and adolescents who have been infected have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, but there has been reported some children have died of COVID-19. Children and adolescents like adults can still spread COVID-19. Some children may develop the rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 called multisystem inflammatory syndrome. One-third of hospitalized children with COVID-19 have been admitted to the intensive care units.
Because children can spread COVID-19, the CDC recommends it is important to take measures to minimize risk of spreading it in the school setting. The CDC states that resuming and maintaining in-person learning may pose risks to children, teachers, administrators, other staff members, and their families and household members.
The CDC states the benefits of in-person schooling have to be weighed against the risks of spreading COVID-19 in the school and community. COVID-19 is mostly spread during close contact by respiratory droplets released when people talk, sing, breathe, cough or sneeze. It can also spread by touching contaminated surfaces or objects, all of which happen in a school setting.
The CDC has categorized learning models and implementation for schools of proven mitigation strategies. In general, the risk of spreading COVID-19 in schools increases across the continuum of virtual, hybrid, to in-person learning.
— Low risk: Students and teachers engage in virtual-only classes, activities and events.
— Some risk: Hybrid learning model, where most students and teachers participate in virtual learning and some students and teachers engage in in-person learning with small in person classes, staggered schedules and no mixing of student groups and teachers throughout the school day, students and teachers using face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene and regularly disinfecting of touched areas.
— Medium risk: Hybrid learning model, where most students and teachers engage in in-person learning and some student and teachers participate in virtual learning with larger in-person classes, activities and events, alternating staggered schedules, some mixing of groups of student and teachers throughout the school day, minimal sharing of objects between students and teachers. Student and teachers using face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene and regularly disinfecting of touched areas.
— Higher risk: Students and teacher engage in entirely in-person learning, activities and events with some mixing of groups of students and teachers, some sharing of objects, students and teachers following some steps such as face mask, social distancing and hand washing, but with irregular cleaning of frequently touched areas.
— Highest risk: Students and teachers engage entirely in in-person learning, activities, where students mix freely between classes and activities, Students and teachers freely sharing objects, students, teachers and staff not following steps to protect themselves and others, and irregular cleaning of frequently touched areas.
I think it is important patrons and parents understand what School District 25 Board of Trustees, in consultation with local health officials, has done to curb the spread of COVID-19 in schools and in the community. They have implemented two different schedules to operate schools in order to maintain student learning while protecting students, teachers and the community from the spread of COVID-19.
School District 25 elementary school students go to school five days a week. Students stay with the same teacher the whole school day. There is no class exchanging or exchange of students or teachers. Lunch periods are adjusted to minimize student to student contact, masks and social distancing is required and teachers as well custodial staff disinfect classrooms and other areas of the school throughout the day.
School District 25 middle school and high schools use a hybrid schedule because of number of students (congestion) in a school and students exchanging classes and teachers, and going through hallways in as class exchange. Middle schools and high schools have either a five-period or six-period day, whereby students are in contact with upwards 150-plus other students and various teachers throughout the school day. Because of the congestion, the increased number of person to person to person contact, the chances of spreading of COVID-19 is drastically increased. To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, one-half of the school’s students attend in-person on Monday and Wednesday, the other half attends in-person on Tuesday and Thursday. With the reduced numbers students, desks are spread out in the classroom to promote social distancing and the number of student to student and teacher contact is reduced by one-half. Students and staff are required to wear face masks, try to maintain social distancing and practice preventive measures. While students are not in school they have assignments assigned by their teachers to complete remotely. Friday all learning is done remotely. Secondary students and teachers exchange assignments and feedback with the use of e-mail and other digital programs. Monday through Thursday, middle school students needing extra help can attend an in-person after school help session. Middle school and high school teachers spray disinfectant on desks and other objects in their classrooms throughout the day. I highly suggest patrons and parents go to the CDC website and read the section on Operating Schools during COVID-19, this can be done by Googling "CDC operating schools during COVID-19" and then click on the link titled; “Operating Schools during COVID-19: CDC’s Considerations/CDC.” The school district also has detailed COVID-19 information and resources available at sd25.us
I have grandchildren in the Coeur d’Alene School District’s secondary schools. They started the school year with a hybrid schedule, went to all students attending schedule, and because of number of COVID-19 cases have returned to the hybrid schedule. I have a daughter who teaches elementary school in the Leavenworth, Washington School District. Because of the COVID-19 infection rate, she teaches all of her students remotely.
The second issue Mr. Armstrong commented on was School District’s No. 25 supplemental levy. He states the mill levy does not pay for teachers and employee salaries. Mr. Armstrong failed to recognize there are two separate mill levy issues voter approval is required, one levy does in fact help pay teacher and employee salaries and benefits. The Supplemental Levy to the General Fund needs voter approval every two years requiring 50 percent plus 1 vote approval. The funds generated by this levy go to the district’s General Fund where 88 percent of the fund goes to staff salaries and benefits. This levy helped pay Mr. Armstrong’s salary and fringe benefits the 33 years he was employed by School District No. 25. The supplemental levy to the district’s General Fund will be on the March ballot. Conversely, the School Plant Facility levy which was renewed in 2020, is a 10-year levy requiring a 60 percent voter approval. The funds generated by this levy is used to upkeep and maintain all district facilities, items such roofs, paving parking lots and playgrounds, heating/air-conditioning/ventilation systems, carpeting, classroom and school furniture and equipment, computers, technology. etc. and major building repairs and remodeling. No money from this fund pays salaries and benefits; it all goes to maintain facilities.
Robert Myers is a Pocatello resident who was a longtime School District 25 administrator before retiring. Myers is an active member of the National Ski Patrol and is past president of the Bannock County Historical Society. He has bachelor's and master's degrees from Idaho State University and a doctorate from Brigham Young University.