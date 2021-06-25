Sixteen holds a special place in our society. We sing and dance about it in tunes such as, “Sweet Little 16”, “Sixteen Candles” and “You’re Only 16.” Driver’s licenses and first dates often coincide with being 16. Now the number 16 has a more serious implication. Our president, our commander-in-chief, our head of state, gave Vladimir Putin 16 cyber attack areas that are strictly off limits. Biden played chess with Putin, gave him the first move and lost all his 16 pieces on the board. Hard as it is to pick on just one awful mistake, of all this administration’s blunders this one deserves a special look.
I’ve never moved in such lofty circles as do heads of state, but there was a time when I was responsible for the physical security and lives of 1,400 men and considerable equipment (mostly helicopters). The enemy’s mortar and rocket rounds would frequently land all over my base from the beach-side to the main gate. Following our savvy Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden’s example, I’m trying to imagine having a sit-down with the local NVA (North Vietnamese Army) or Vietcong leadership back in the day, and having a discussion about off-limit targets. My Biden-like meeting with my NVA protagonist might have gone something like this:
Lt. Entrikin: Look, Sir, I know we are at war and all, but you’ve got to avoid attacking some of our sensitive targets.
Trung uy (my NVA equivalent): Very interesting, tell me more.
Lt. Entrikin: Well look, the medical facilities, for one, should be off limits.
Trung uy: Anything else?
Lt. Entrikin: How about the barracks, the mess hall, and the communications bunker? Can we agree you won’t shell those?
Trung uy: So you have an important communication bunker do you? Interesting.
Lt. Entrikin: And the flight line control tower; these men aren’t even armed.
Trung uy: That’s the tower painted red and white, is it not?
Lt. Entrikin: That’s the one!
…and on and on through the list of the most important sixteen targets from the motor pool to the flight line.
Of course I could never have never set up such a meeting, but then I didn’t have a State Department of diplomats to make all the arrangements. And of course I would have been guilty of traitorous crimes and should have been shot.
Now I give Putin credit for already knowing that the sixteen items in Old Joe’s list are critical to the USA. Putin might or might not respect the list and he might or might not have full control to prevent the cyber attacks anyway. But aside from giving the hackers a nice prioritized list of the top Sixteen targets, what is number seventeen? Apparently No. 17 is on their own in the world where Biden pretends to be an effective president of the United States of America.
Could No. 17 be ON Semiconductor? Idaho State University? Or perhaps the Idaho State Journal? The point being that a list of any number is as ridiculous as it is naïve. If President Biden believed Putin has the power to stop cyber hackers attacking the USA, why not just tell him to stop all of it? What a wimpy half measure it is to just stop at a list of sixteen. Can you imagine Old Joe saying, “Vlad, my man, let’s agree you can interfere with state elections, but federal election are off limits, OK?” But then half measures are all one can expect when “the big guy” is only half there mentally.
Along with opening the borders of our country to an uncontrolled mob, trashing our history of exceptionalism, rekindling divisive racism, puffing up inflation and squeezing down our energy supplies,
Old Joe has taken all the fun out of the number 16. Now we can only hold our breath and wait to see what’s No. 17.
P.S. New information is just emerging about another cyber attack. St. Joseph’s/Candler, one of the largest hospital systems in Savannah, Georgia, just confirmed it was hit with a ransomware attack the day after President Biden’s meeting with Russian President Putin.
Surprise, surprise, Old Joe’s list of 16 is not aging very well. Either Vladimir played Old Joe for a fool or Biden was simply wrong to think Putin could stop the ransomware attacks in the first place.
Moving on to No. 18…
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.