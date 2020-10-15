I was pleased to read the Portneuf Library Board’s article from Oct. 14 on consolidation and the potential effects on library districts. The conversations are occurring, and they are showing how important exploring these consolidation situations should be. It should not be taken lightly. Let’s take a look at the numbers that the library board mentions.
It is true that by law, library districts are limited to a levy amount of .06 percent of the assessed value of the property within the district. Currently the Portneuf District Library has a levy of .0005219. As stated in the article, cities can choose to levy up to .10 percent of the assessed value of the property within the city for a library. Currently the Marshall Public Library (a larger library) has a levy of .0007368. According to Zillow, the median home value in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area is $213,000. With the homeowner’s exemption, that means that the average Chubbuck and north Bannock County resident pays $58.97 each year through their property taxes for the Portneuf Library and the average Pocatello resident pays $83.26 for the Marshall Public Library. If city consolidation were to occur, it is very likely that some form of library consolidation would also occur, which affects the residents of the north Bannock County area outside of the city of Chubbuck. This, amongst many other issues, makes the studying of the consolidation of the two cities a county issue, as has been argued by some in opposition to the ballot advisory question. If, for example, the Pocatello library were to assume the Portneuf Library district, north county residents would be left without library services. However, there is a fee method established currently to use the Marshall Public Library for those who are not in a library district. The Marshall Public Library currently charges $45 for someone who is not a resident of Pocatello to get a library card. So, north Bannock County residents would have access to full library services for $45 rather than the $53 they currently are paying. For those within the district, the new library district would be dealing with a new budget as well as tax base and would need to set a new levy amount, which would ideally reduce the levy on all residents, although further study and exploration would be necessary to find out the possible outcomes. This brings up a critical point with consolidation, it is essential that the new leadership establish ordinances and policies with a view of efficiency and cost savings for there to be actual savings in a consolidation.
Since we are looking at levy numbers, I would like to examine the difference between the total levy to the different city residents. The Bannock County GIS Department has done an excellent job creating a tax levy map that allows everyone to see what the levy is in their area. That map is called the “Bannock County Tax Code Areas” map and a link to that map can be found on the Bannock County GIS Department’s webpage. From that map, we can see that residents that live in the city of Pocatello have a total tax levy of .01910, which means that based on the median home value of $213,000 with a $100,000 homeowners exemption, the median owner-occupied property owner will pay $2,158.30 per year in property taxes. Residents within the city of Chubbuck are subject to a levy of .01906 which would mean the median owner-occupied property would pay $2,153.78 each year in property taxes. For those who believe that property taxes are cheaper in Chubbuck, please enjoy your $4.52 difference But wait, we need to look at a few more things before you go buy yourself a milkshake with it. If we look at the numbers within the levy, including the library districts, we also find that residents from the city of Chubbuck do not pay for a cemetery where the residents of the city of Pocatello pay $8.50 per year based on the previously listed median property values. Chubbuck residents who want to purchase a cemetery plot in the cemetery maintained by Pocatello pay $315 more per plot than Pocatello residents. You would have to live in Chubbuck for 38 years based on those rates to have paid less for a single plot than had you lived in Pocatello and purchased a cemetery plot as a resident. Utility rates between the two cities are fairly similar, although they are calculated differently. During the winter when not irrigating, Pocatello residents can pay as little as $70 where the minimum for Chubbuck residents is $99.50. When irrigating with 20,000 gallons of water Chubbuck residents will pay $122.50 per month and Pocatello residents will pay $121.55 per month. So the thought that it is cheaper to live in one city versus another isn’t necessarily true.
City consolidation is a process that is fairly complex and we currently are only tapping the surface with some of these concepts. I believe it is very important to point out that the statute for consolidation calls for a new election of leadership that is representative of the new city boundaries. This means that the current Mayors and City Council members would have to give up their seats in a new election, although any of those individuals could certainly run for one of those open positions in the new election. To maintain short-term order, the ordinances of the larger entity, Pocatello in this instance, would carry over, but the new leadership would be elected and charged with establishing new ordinances that are reflective of the new city, and they could even pursue a unified city name change. There would be 6 city council seats and the mayor that would be elected, and they can be elected from anywhere within the new city boundaries, no regard to where the old boundaries were. Combined, there is a population of 71,582 with Chubbuck supplying 15,316 (21 percent) and Pocatello at 56,266 (78 percent). If the cities were to explore consolidation and a majority of the residents from both Chubbuck and Pocatello decided it was in the best interest of the community to consolidate, that election would take place soon thereafter. Those elected could bring with them their experience and vision for a united city and strive to implement policies and ordinances reflective of the vision for the valley.
As many of you know, I have been serving as co-chair of the One City Exploratory Committee. We began this process with an open invitation to all residents of both Pocatello and Chubbuck to come, participate and collaborate together. Mayor Kevin England from Chubbuck attended our first meeting last year and we had a great discussion. We have had great input from residents of both Pocatello and Chubbuck. As we have discussed consolidation pros and cons during our meetings, efficiencies and cost savings began as a driving factor, but the focus changed to the overall economic development opportunities that would be afforded a larger municipality. Consolidation has certain risk factors such as the costs to make the change, the risk that the new leadership isn’t able to create efficiencies and spend more than what is saved, the concerns about losing the small-town feel, and the concern from Pocatello residents about taking on a taxing area with little commercial tax base as well as infrastructure that may need improvement. There are positives, however, that I feel warrant further exploration such as the ability to attract more businesses, finding efficiencies through combining services, access to more federal funds, and creating a more unified community.
I am aware that no matter if or what the savings or benefits may be, there will be those that are willing to pay a premium to keep things how they are. I respect that view and I have no desire to take away anyone’s right to express that concern. The mayor and City Council of Chubbuck have respectfully voiced their views on the matter. I have great respect for each of them and I appreciate the opportunity to have the conversation. I have had great experiences working with both cities with my business. I feel there are wonderful things that both cities can bring to the table for the good of all the citizens of the valley that make this cause worth exploring further. For that reason, I am voting “yes” on the advisory question. Voting “yes” means even more learning, opinions heard and additional facts presented to the public.
Ryan Satterfield lives in Pocatello with his wife, Tara, and their four children. He graduated from Idaho State University with a business administration degree and later graduated from Florida State University with a master's in business administration. He is the president of Satterfield Realty & Development, Inc., a fourth-generation Pocatello company.