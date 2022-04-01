Not exactly a question you’d imagine would be a challenging litmus-test question for a Supreme Court nominee, but there it was. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s equity nomination for a lifetime position on the Supreme Court, couldn’t answer because, “I’m not a biologist.” It’s tempting to just chuckle at Judge Jackson’s ineptitude and just say, “Next candidate, please.” But as we have yet to the see the bottom of the Biden administration’s barrel of incompetence, let’s assume her name won’t be withdrawn.
I accept that Judge Jackson is not a biologist. What exactly is she then? She’s obviously a convert to the church of “Willingly Obedient Wokeness,” better known as “WOW.” In a public, high-profile confirmation hearing Judge Jackson just had to bravely proselytize and defiantly proclaim how thoroughly marinated she (or some other genderless pronoun) is in her (or some other genderless pronoun) hyper-woke WOW theology. The question, “What is a woman?,” was a direct theological challenge to the catechism of her (or some other genderless pronoun) WOW religion.
Science (biology in this case) be damned. Like many a convert to the church of WOW, Ms. Jackson is blindly, yet totally, committed to WOW theology. She needs an intervention. If Ms. Jackson can’t say what a woman is today, how long will It be before her WOW doctrine tells her she can’t say what a citizen is, or what’s child sexual exploitation, or what anything is? Now this is fine and all; we still have freedom of religion here, but this kind of demonstrable fantasy has no business influencing the judgements of any courtroom, much less the Supreme Court.
Catholics on the bench can compartmentalize their theology and allow themselves to make rulings that allow abortions. Jewish legates can set aside their dietary commandments and give licenses to non-kosher restaurants because at some intellectual level they know our species are omnivores who can digest almost anything. Seventh-Day Adventist judges can hold Saturdays sacred, but turn back Saturday Blue Laws because at some scientific level they acknowledge that each day has the same astronomical characteristics as any other day in a week.
But the church of WOW apparently indoctrinates their disciples to the point that Judge Jackson can’t acknowledge the scientific reality of DNA. All their faithful must always reverence and maintain resolute allegiance to their irrefutable dogma that “a woman” is an imaginary construct. Why? Because WOW demands it.
What will happen when judge Jackson is confronted with cases (e.g., the draft, discrimination, positive or reverse affirmative action, men or women only associations, etc.) that touch the broad array of issues around men and women if she can’t define “woman” and therefore by extension, she can’t define “man?” Is justice to become so blind that we must now stand before the bar of justice as brainless, asexual sponges?
After her WOW response to the “What is a woman?” question, it’s really hard to think of Judge Jackson as a serious person. I suggest that Judge Jackson steer clear of all STEM subject matter careers, not just biology. Without her robes, she seems a better fit in some gender studies role at Yale. Her record of social activism on the bench makes it clear she’s not one to measure laws and decide if they fit the Constitution or not.
To Judge Jackson “justice” must be a fluid thing where WOW situational ethics and equity reign. If broad sentencing guidelines are insufficiently flexible for her and can be set aside in her WOW wisdom, how likely is it that as a Supreme Court Justice she will respect the far more precise boundaries of the constitution?
Judge Jackson is neither a biologist nor a worthy choice for the Supreme Court. She is an affirmative action equity choice, nominated by President Biden because of her looks and her politics — period.
I wonder what her answer would be if some curious senator asked her, “What is an American?” I wouldn’t be surprised to hear her reply, “I can’t answer because I’m not one. I identify as an African-American.” If Judge Jackson does reach the Supreme Court we can look forward to many a ruling and many an opinion that will leave us exclaiming, “WOW, just WOW!”
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.