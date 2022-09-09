Brian Parsons

“My style of deal-making is quite simple and straightforward. I aim very high, and then I just keep pushing and pushing and pushing to get what I’m after.” — Donald Trump, “The Art of The Deal”

In July, my wife and I took our oldest son to summer camp in Stanley, Idaho. Because Stanley is about four hours from home and because this was our son’s first trip alone, we pulled our camp trailer and camped about 30 minutes away. Should he encounter an emergency that required us to be there, we could get there much quicker than had we gone home. Thankfully, no such emergency arose, and we spent a relaxing week enjoying the area.