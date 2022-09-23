Brian Parsons

“Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations, entangling alliances with none.” — Thomas Jefferson

By now, most people are aware of Joe Biden’s Reichstag speech, in which he painted a large bloc of Americans as the enemy of America. In case you missed it, Joe the Uniter, from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where our founding documents were signed, in front of a blood-red backdrop, flanked by a silhouette of shadowy marines, declared that we are in a battle for the soul of America and that the enemy lies within. In his estimation, that enemy is MAGA America. Forgetting for a moment that politicians and optics are not happenstance, and this was by far the worst depiction of the soul of America possible, we must take a moment to define who and what the Biden Administration believes is the enemy of America.