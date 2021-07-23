Republican resistance to investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot in our nation’s Capitol building is shining a powerful spotlight on a crucial question: What are those congressmen on the right afraid of?
In late May, you recall, Republicans in the U.S. Senate used the filibuster to kill a bipartisan commission that would have looked into the January riot. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, met every Republican demand for the commission’s structure. The commission would have been composed of five Republicans and five Democrats, with shared subpoena power.
It turned out the demands were just for show. Once Schumer called that Republican bluff, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, worked feverishly to line up his senators against the commission. Only six defected to vote with the Democrats.
Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, announced that a select committee would be formed to investigate the Jan. 6 debacle. Republicans have been attacking it as a “partisan” act ever since.
They should know about partisan congressional committees. Following the death of four State Department personnel in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, Republicans formed select committees in both the House and Senate.
They also conducted eight other separate congressional investigations of the tragedy. Their target, of course, was then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Republicans kept investigating Benghazi for almost four full years, not stopping until a month after Clinton was defeated in the 2016 presidential election.
Now the shoe is on the other foot. Republicans, of course, don’t like that at all.
Pelosi asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, to name five Republicans to the select committee. The maneuvering that provoked has been interesting to watch.
McCarthy named three congressmen who, just a few hours after they fled from the House as it was about to be invaded by rioters, voted the evening of Jan. 6 to refuse to accept electoral votes for President Biden.
That was the entire point of the riot. To stop Congress from accepting the votes from the Electoral College that determined Joe Biden won the Nov. 6 election.
By picking three staunch supporters of the Big Lie that Biden didn’t win, that the election wasn’t fair, it appears McCarthy was baiting Pelosi. It is reasonable to assume he knew very well she would object to at least one of his selections.
As it turned out, Pelosi refused to accept two of the three: Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Indiana. Why did she drop-kick Jordan and Banks but give Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, a pass?
It’s impossible to know the speaker’s mind. However, a reasonable guess is she felt Jordan and Banks would be particularly disruptive to the committee. Leaving Nehls aside also allowed her to say the decision was not about the Jan. 6 votes, even if it was.
Jordan, a law school graduate, would be a powerful adversary in the controlled atmosphere of any courtroom. He’s bright, quick-thinking and focused on the points he wants to make.
Unlike in Hollywood, though, in real courts there are rules. There’s also a judge who has the power to put misbehaving lawyers in jail if their behavior disrupts courtroom proceedings.
Congress is different. Jordan takes full advantage of it.
Much like the alcoholic Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wisconsin, in the early 1950s, Jordan regularly badgers people giving committee testimony. Jordan will interrupt them repeatedly and talk over them loudly if they appear about to say something Jordan does not want the committee to hear.
Banks has made the riot an excuse for launching personal attacks on Pelosi. In his most frequent rant, he blames her for the Capitol Police response to the riot, even though that police force works for an independent three-person board.
Pelosi’s rejections of Jordan and Banks gave McCarthy, naturally, the opportunity to make a great show of being offended. He withdrew all five Republicans from the select committee.
What’s in the next act of this political theater performance? Will it be some actual rolling up of sleeves and getting down to the work of calling witnesses and hearing testimony? Will there be some real investigation?
One can only hope so. After all, people died in the riot. Over 150 police officers were injured. A few were maimed for life. They deserve answers. So do we.
Still, Republicans attempt to delay and discredit an inquiry. One would think they expect that the select committee testimony may reflect poorly upon themselves.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.