“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” — The First Amendment
In my last column, I discussed a speech by Justice Samuel Alito in which he claimed that religious liberty has been wrongly defined by courts because they’ve protected only the right to worship, whereas true freedom of religion entails more than that.
What does “more than that” refer to? Here are four U.S. Supreme Court cases that help to answer that question.
THE PRAYING COACH
In this well-publicized case, a public high school football coach, who was an ardent Christian, was fired for refusing to stop praying on the football field’s 50-yard line immediately after games. He sued the school for violation of his free-exercise right, and his right of free speech. The school argued that the coach was still its employee when he prayed, that its prohibition of religious activity was in accord with the First Amendment’s Establishment clause, and that negotiations with the coach failed because he would accept no alternative to public prayer on the field.
The Supreme Court ignored all previous court decisions and found for the plaintiff. It explicitly rejected all precedents regarding the Establishment Clause (which clearly would have exonerated the high school), and it did so on the basis of a reinterpretation of that clause that was completely unprecedented. As a dissenting justice put it, the court was guilty of “paying almost exclusive attention to the Free Exercise Clause’s protection for individual religious exercise while giving short shrift to the Establishment Clause’s prohibition of state establishment of religion.” [KENNEDY v. BREMERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, decided 6/27/22]
THE CATHOLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES
Two women who worked at a Catholic school were fired. They contended that they were dismissed because one had breast cancer, and the other was elderly, and that violated laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of age or health conditions. The school contended that both women qualified for the so-called “ministerial exemption,” so the school was not required to obey those laws.
The ”ministerial exemption” is a court-created rule that allows churches and other religious organizations to use employment criteria that relate to someone’s religious training and beliefs when hiring an employee’s who’s major responsibility will be religious instruction.
SCOTUS ruled that the school was not liable to prosecution because the women qualified as “ministers.” But the two women were not “ministers”: they did not have that title, they taught mainly non-religious classes, they had minimal religious training, and they were not even required to be Catholics. [OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL v. MORRISSEY-BERRU, decided 7/8/20]
THE EMPTY CHURCH
In late 2020, as COVID-19 raged across America, many state governments took action to prevent the further spread of the virus. In New York, regulations were announced that, among other things, would severely limit the number of people who could attend church services.
The Roman Catholic diocese of Brooklyn, two synagogues, an orthodox organization and two individuals challenged the rule, arguing that the restrictions violated their Constitutional right to “free exercise.” They asked for an injunction to prevent the regulation from going into effect. SCOTUS, though it had approved similar restrictions on indoor gatherings earlier, now had Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the bench, and voted to approve the injunction. [ROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF BROOKLYN, NEW YORK v. ANDREW M. CUOMO, decided 11/25/20]
PUBLIC MONEY AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS
The state of Maine provides free secondary education for all eligible children, but, in several low-density rural areas, there are no public high schools, so the state pays for students to attend private schools. But it refuses to permit public money to be used to pay for tuition at schools that inculcate religious doctrines.
The state was sued for violating the Free Exercise clause, and SCOTUS ruled that Maine’s practice was, indeed, unconstitutional, and that any state which has similar programs must include religious schools as potential recipients of public funding. [CARSON v. MAKIN, decided 5/21/22]
ANALYSIS
The majority on the Supreme Court has evidently decided that it needs to assist religion in dealing with the public’s growing indifference and hostility towards it. Their plan is to expand both religious liberty and the special privileges of religious organizations.
Religious freedom is threatened, the majority insists, yet there is no evidence that core religious rights, i.e., the freedom to choose one’s beliefs, and engage in the rites and ceremonies of one’s chosen faith, have been weakened. To get around that difficulty, the majority simply redefines what religious freedom entails, and is then able to assert that the current level of freedom falls short of the new standard.
Part of the majority’s redefinition is a downgrade of the Establishment Clause. We are now told that the Establishment Clause was never intended to interfere with the Free Exercise Clause, and the rule that public schools must avoid any appearance of religious bias by prohibiting the expression of religious opinions is mistaken. Free Exercise is what matters. So, when your 10th grader comes home for P.H.S. 14 and tells you that her text for the ancient history unit is the Old Testament, that’s religious freedom properly understood.
Not only the Establishment Clause, but other traditional rights must yield to Free Exercise: church attendance cannot be limited, pandemic or not; public money must be made available to parochial schools if it is made available to any schools; public religious performances by employees of public schools are permissible, and all religious organizations, in their role as guardians of religious freedom, must be exempted from laws which might interfere with their operations.
The majority’s position clearly rests not only upon the Constitutional protection for religion (as interpreted by the majority), but upon the belief that religion is a uniquely beneficent force throughout history, and its dedication to helping mankind warrants government support.
But this view of religion is hardly unchallenged. Ask those who died in the Wars of Religion if religion was beneficent; ask those condemned for heresy if their church showed mercy and understanding; ask the women and children sexually exploited by priests and ministers if religion protects the weak and vulnerable… or, ask the citizens of Kansas, and that 10-year-old girl who was raped, impregnated, and then faced a future burdened by forced motherhood, if religion’s judgment on abortion is humane and compassionate.
Religion is entitled to no more federal protection than your local Elk’s Club. The Founders said, in effect, that it’s the people who will decide which religions (if any) are worth supporting. The government will remain neutral. In recent years, public support for religion has diminished. So be it.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.