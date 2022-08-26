Leonard Hitchcock

One way to evaluate SCOTUS’ recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade) is to focus upon the court’s retraction of a right that American women had counted on for almost 50 years. Treating that as the central issue is understandable, for the loss of that right has seriously crippled women’s ability to protect their physical and mental health, and control their own lives.

But another way to construe that decision is to consider not just the right that the court nullified, but the right that it probably intended to affirm in doing so, viz., the right to freely and efficaciously practice one’s religion. The Dobbs decision enabled millions of religious voters, through laws passed by their elected state legislatures, to criminalize abortion in their states; which is to say that those voters succeeded in bringing their states’ laws into accord with their religious convictions. For such people, Roe v. Wade had not only invented a bogus, immoral human right, it had denied them the right to turn their religious convictions into public policy.