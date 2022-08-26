One way to evaluate SCOTUS’ recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade) is to focus upon the court’s retraction of a right that American women had counted on for almost 50 years. Treating that as the central issue is understandable, for the loss of that right has seriously crippled women’s ability to protect their physical and mental health, and control their own lives.
But another way to construe that decision is to consider not just the right that the court nullified, but the right that it probably intended to affirm in doing so, viz., the right to freely and efficaciously practice one’s religion. The Dobbs decision enabled millions of religious voters, through laws passed by their elected state legislatures, to criminalize abortion in their states; which is to say that those voters succeeded in bringing their states’ laws into accord with their religious convictions. For such people, Roe v. Wade had not only invented a bogus, immoral human right, it had denied them the right to turn their religious convictions into public policy.
Approaching the reversal of Roe in this way brings to light a broader aim of the current court, which is to protect and expand the domain of “religious freedom.” The Dobbs decision, as it turns out, is only one of several decisions in which the court has shown an inclination to side with individuals and organizations who claim that their right to practice their religion has been infringed.
Some insight into the court's present disposition can be gleaned from a recent speech by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the elder religious conservatives presently on the U.S. Supreme Court. He spoke at a conference sponsored by a Notre Dame University group called “Religious Liberty Initiative.” The theme of the conference (held in Rome; not accidentally, I’m sure) was the task of ensuring the continued protection of religious freedom.
Alito began his remarks by calling attention to what he called a “turn away from religion” in Europe and the United States, noting that there is a significant increase in the percentage of the population in these countries who either “reject religion or think it’s just not all that important.” Faced with this “growing hostility to religion,” the task facing the religious community was, in his words, “to convince people who are not religious that religious liberty is worth special protection.”
But how can that be done? Alito’s answer began with the observation that no statement of rights “provides unqualified protection for religious liberty,” so the judicial system must play a role in interpreting what sorts of religious behaviors are rightfully protected. Unfortunately, as Alito sees it, judges in this country have gotten it wrong. They have shown a misguided tendency to “shrink (religious freedom) down to freedom of worship.” Consequently, while believers enjoy protected religious activity at home, or in their mosque, church, synagogue, temple, etc., they lack that protection elsewhere. As Alito said to his audience of churchgoers, “when you step out into the public square, into the light of day, you had better behave yourself like a good secular citizen.”
At this point in his speech, Alito modestly admitted that he doesn’t actually know how to protect religious freedom within a society that is indifferent or hostile to religion, but he suggested four facts that might persuade non-religious people to support what he called “robust religious liberty”: 1) Religious liberty “promotes domestic tranquility”; 2) Religious groups and people of faith do important charity work; 3) Social reform is often “fueled” by religion, and 4) There’s a close “relationship between religious liberty and other rights,” i.e., freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. His speech ended shortly after that suggestion.
It's worth noting that Alito never made mention of the First Amendment’s establishment clause. He admitted that religious freedom is not absolute, but ignored a serious limitation that is explicitly linked to it: freedom of religion does not apply to governments; governments must avoid any entanglement with religion, and never favor one religious sect over another, or even favor religion over atheism.
Since the official subject of the conference was how to protect religious freedom, the assumption seemed to be that religious freedom was endangered. Alito went beyond agreeing with that assumption; he claimed that genuine religious freedom had already ceased to exist, because the courts hadn’t understood what such freedom should entail.
His grim portrayal of what faithful believers faced when they ventured out of their places of worship into the secular world was ludicrously exaggerated, and clearly intended to arouse his audience’s righteous anger at the pitiable spectacle he described: religious people so unjustly oppressed and intimidated by unbelievers that they had to pretend to be unbelievers themselves.
I don’t deny that the western world isn’t as welcoming to overtly-religious people as it once was. But, so what? Public attitudes change, often for the better. For some of us, the evolution of public opinion toward an acceptance of gay marriage, and full recognition of women’s rights, is positive and heartening. Conservative religionists like Alito, on the other hand, remembering the days when America was a “Christian nation,” are shocked and offended that they can no longer take societal endorsement of their beliefs for granted. As an atheist, I have little sympathy for their discomfort.
In any case, even though religion is losing popularity, no one that I’m aware of is campaigning to rewrite the First Amendment and delete the right to freedom of worship. Discouraging religion might well have some benefits, but the troubles it would cause would be far greater.
A final problem: Alito never tells us what exactly he means by “special” or “robust” religious freedom. It’s definitely something more than the freedom to worship, but in what way? Given that Alito’s dissatisfaction with the current conception of religious freedom seems to be shared by his court’s majority, it might be useful to look at recent SCOTUS decisions on cases involving that issue. I will discuss several such cases in my next column.
