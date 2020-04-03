Like it or not, “social distancing” is a fact of life right now. The debate over the best course of action to address the coronavirus pandemic has ended, and any objections to our strategy for dealing with it are now academic. The die has been cast. It's time to stop arguing and get to work. If the economy has any chance of recovering quickly, we must pursue the “curve-flattening” strategy with as few exceptions as possible.
That means unless your are working in some essential capacity or shopping for essentials, you sit your bum at home.
I don't want to hear about your vacation plans that got canceled, your exercise routine that got jacked up or any of the rest of it. The tune's already been called and now it comes down to how well we dance. This is serious business, and it's time for everyone to put on their big person jammies and get with the program.
Buck up. At least you get to do the right thing voluntarily. Explain your disinclination to go with the flow to everyone who's lost their job.
I'm hearing griping about public lands being closed. That's because way too many people have not gotten the memo about what constitutes effective social distancing. All you have to do is take a look at the BLM parking lot across our fence to see the extent of the problem.
Recreational travel does not qualify as essential travel. When you are away from home, you increase your odds of interaction outside of your germ group. Even if you can maintain sufficient distance from everyone else on the trails in the woods, you should still stay home. If you trip and break your leg right now, you'd better tell the staff at the hospital you go to that you got run over by a grocery truck or they're likely to send you home with a moist towelette and a couple of aspirin.
I have friends in small towns all over the state who are not happy about the unusual number of out-of-town plates they are seeing for this time of year. Who can blame them? I'm hearing accounts of people from larger Idaho cities driving to smaller Idaho cities and towns to clean out grocery and drug stores. If you are living in a town in the middle of Idaho, likely without even a full-time physician, the last thing you need is potential coronavirus carriers showing up to raid your grocery stores.
Don't do it. Sit your bum at home. We've got everything we need right here. And what we don't you can probably do without. Suck it up.
Though the time has passed for debating the wisdom of social distancing as the principal means of dealing with coronavirus, the time is ripe for discussing what got us so deeply into this mess in the first place. Much of the pain we are going through now was avoidable. And despite what you hear on cable TV news, it's got way less to do with Democrat or Republican than it does adults in the room.
I've heard a lot about how this is a once-in-a-century event and that no one could have seen this coming. That's all nonsense. Scientists have been warning about pandemic threats for years. They just weren't being paid any mind. We've dodged the bullet several times in just the past few decades.
Nonetheless could of/should of is now water under the bridge. But in the here and now, I think it's very pertinent to ask exactly how is it possible that the nation that put men on the moon 50 years ago cannot currently manufacture a sufficient number of protective masks for medical personnel? They aren't made of unobtanium, they're made of paper and fabric. We're evidently a long way from Apollo 11.
Why are our principle two sources of drugs and other medical supplies China and India? Wouldn't it be in our national interest for at least some of the medicines and supplies that we are likely to need in time of emergency be made here?
That's the discomfort that I and others have had over free trade deals that end up exporting entire industries out of the United States to places where you can pay workers much lower wages and trash the environment all you want. It may be cheap, but it's not otherwise entirely good.
Too much dependence on imports is bad when it's color TVs. It's disastrous when it's medical supplies in times of emergency. We should have never allowed that to happen to the extent that it has. We have to have the ability to be self-sufficient in times of emergency.
It's the same with allowing the markets to control the medical system. Excessive capacity is a waste of money in a for-profit medical system. Our hospitals get overrun every time there's a large storm or any other regularly occurring catastrophe. They simply are unable to handle pandemic threats.
I don't have a problem with for-profit hospitals as long as they have the ability to increase capacity in time of need. I'm sure that with some thought we could figure out how to incentivize this short of socialism. All it takes are people who are solution driven instead of ideologues.
The people who make these kinds of decisions, the ones who are supposed to be watching out for us, are not appointed, they are elected. There are way too many knuckleheads in public office because they had a D or an R attached to their name and made the right noises about burning down parts of the system that their followers liked. You want a one-sentence fix to our predicament? Stop electing boneheads just because they make noises that you like.
For those of you who are still irresistibly attracted to boneheads with flamethrowers, you're right on the verge of finding out what it actually looks like when you burn it all down. Somehow I don't think you'll enjoy the ride.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin' at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251.