A few weeks ago, I wrote about calling out people who spread conspiracy theories, misinformation and other nonsense. I don’t think that any of this is harmless behavior. Indeed, I believe that it’s a potent threat to our country. I am somewhat surprised and delighted at the response. Evidently the growing disregard for facts hit a nerve with a lot of you. Good. Now don’t back down from the chuckleheads. Get out there and fight nonsense.
I recently read a piece in the New York Times, “I Worked for Alex Jones. I Regret It,” by Josh Owens, in which Mr. Owens writes about dropping out of film school to produce video for Alex Jones and Infowars.
As the title of the piece implies Mr. Owens regrets that choice and is repentant concerning his time at Infowars. The problem with this mea culpa aside is that any reasonable person should have known better than to get involved with Alex Jones in the first place.
Better late than never I guess, but Josh, what were you thinking?
Very little about Infowars is reasonable, even minimally decent or useful. Alex Jones is a shameless hustler who tapped into and exploited a sad and twisted corner of American free speech for personal gain. Anybody who pushes a theory, without any evidence, that a bunch of 6-year old kids who were gunned down are not actually dead and their parents are crisis actors, to make a buck, is just no good. It does not take any exceptional ability to discern this either. In fact you have to be a complete idiot to fall for any of it.
A complete idiot.
One of the things about current times in our nation that I find as fascinating as I do terrifying is the degree to which many have embraced the post truth age. I frequently see items shared on social media and in some news sites to further some agenda that are absurd and easily found to be untrue. Fact checking sites have a difficult time keeping up with the spread of the false information on the Interwebs. That’s unacceptable in the modern age.
I know what drives all of this and it’s the win at all costs mentality that has come to saturate public life in our divided nation. But knowing it and accepting it are two different things. For me, the second isn’t going to happen.
The stakes are high, no doubt about it. Over the past 40 years when either of the two major political parties in this country achieves power they immediately forget about making sure that the buses run on time and get straight into the less useful part of governing that involves shoving their brand down everyone’s throat.
I don’t like that and neither, probably, do you. But you can’t fix this problem of extreme partisanship and winner takes all with “alternative facts.” Instead what you can do with misinformation and ignorance of truth is torpedo most of the things that have made this country a great place to live for a long time. The veneer of civilization is thin. You don’t want to find out how thin.
You have no further to look for examples of the harm of disinformation than the former Soviet Union.
During my academic career I worked with a number of very well-educated and successful scientists and engineers from the Soviet Bloc. It was distressingly common for these folks, despite their successes, to be paranoid and distrustful of of just about everything we in this country would take for granted as a pillar of trust. The concept of an unassailable truth to them was Kryptonite.
I think that’s the real harm in the spread of misinformation and gaslighting for political or social gain. After a while even very well-educated people don’t know what to believe and that, I believe, causes some longterm psychological damage.
There is no political or social goal that is important enough to me to support the spread of misinformation to achieve. I’d rather know what’s real than get everything that I want. If the facts are not on my side, well, that’s too bad for me. I think that’s part of getting along in a large and diverse society. You don’t get everything that you want.
I just hope that a critical mass of Americans can figure that out before we permanently damage the really great country that we spent a lot of time and treasure building.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time happily raising three children, llama farming and riding mountain bikes and motorcycles.