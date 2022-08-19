Paul Entrikin

I’m just back from a week of camping at Yellowstone National Park. The geothermal features are amazing but frequently dangerous. A ranger there explained the fate of bison who wander into dangerous ground. I found the lecture particularly interesting because it made me think of Liz Cheney. Thermal features, bison and Liz Cheney. There’s a lesson there in nature and natural political forces for you.

In many places the thermal activity in Yellowstone is just below the surface. An ill advised step and you’re in serious trouble. Liz Cheney literally stepped into it by making her life’s work the destruction of all things President Donald Trump. That’s a pretty thin crust for a political platform.