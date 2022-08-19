I’m just back from a week of camping at Yellowstone National Park. The geothermal features are amazing but frequently dangerous. A ranger there explained the fate of bison who wander into dangerous ground. I found the lecture particularly interesting because it made me think of Liz Cheney. Thermal features, bison and Liz Cheney. There’s a lesson there in nature and natural political forces for you.
In many places the thermal activity in Yellowstone is just below the surface. An ill advised step and you’re in serious trouble. Liz Cheney literally stepped into it by making her life’s work the destruction of all things President Donald Trump. That’s a pretty thin crust for a political platform.
First the Republican Party censured and disavowed her. Then she was dealt the crippling blow of a 37 point primary loss by Harriet Hageman. Who knew the Yellowstone thermal caldera (volcanic crater) extended across all of Wyoming? But there it was steaming away at the election polls. In reality it was a vote for Trump despite all the select committee’s show trial propaganda. That really had to burn.
About those bison and Liz Cheney… The ranger’s wildlife lecture brought up an interesting fact. Sometimes a lone buffalo wanders into a thermal feature. Perhaps the beast was looking to get out of the cold. Perhaps the animal was simply unwise to leave the tried and true paths of the herd. Whatever the reason, the bison falls through the thin crust and into hot, acidic water.
Does the herd try to save the animal? No. Do the rangers, who have the tools, the technology and the power to lift the buffalo to safety rescue the stricken beast? No again. Nature is allowed to take its course and the animal is subjected to die a slow, painful death.
Liz went her own way. She left the herd. She thought she was self righteous enough to walk on thin ground and not get scorched. Now neither her disavowed Republican herd nor her new found friends in the Democratic Party will reach out to save her. Why would they?
While Democratic Party propagandists and their media praise turncoat RINOs the reality is that no one trusts or admires the traitor. A loser even less so. Liz will be left to stew in her own juices moaning on MSNBC or CNN until her public life has melted away.
In her concession speech Liz Cheney rambled on about the Civil War. Liz claimed the mantle of Abraham Lincoln. Fine. Lincoln fired Gen. McClellan when he couldn’t catch the Confederate army. Liz can’t catch Trump even with a one-sided show trial, the media, all the Democrats and the Department of Justice at her command. Politically fired by her Wyoming loss I wouldn’t be surprised if we see less and less of Liz and the Jan. 6 committee.
Of course she might explode in her last few days in office much as a collapsing star explodes in its dying last gasp. The night sky at Yellowstone would be even grander for the demonstration, but it would only shine more light on her failure to defeat her arch rival as she struggles in an acidic mud pot.
Those mud pots at Yellowstone and those in politics are acidic enough to dissolve solid rock. Liz Cheney has no chance of survival. Her lopsided loss last Tuesday was a political mud bath of PH 2. (PH 1 being a recall or impeachment.) Like the wicked witch of the west, Liz is melting away now shrieking about her new anti-Trump crusade.
It was the of voters in Wyoming who turned their backs on Liz Cheney last Tuesday as she deliberately tried to lead her herd across a false anti-Trump landscape. Liz would fare no better in the national election of her 2024 dreams. She’s just thrashing about in pain now.
Liz Cheney has fallen through the thin crust of Democratic lies and no one is going to save her. Not the Republican RINOs and not the Democratic park rangers. Her new friends will just watch Liz Cheney twist and turn and let political nature take its cruel course as she melts away into the mud.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.