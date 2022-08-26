In “Welcome to the Mud Pot, Liz” (ISJ, Aug. 21), Paul Entrikin suggests a comparison of Liz Cheney’s political fortunes to that of a Yellowstone bison who accidentally wandered onto the soft ground surrounding a thermal feature, sank into the acidic hot water, and perished excruciatingly. It’s an extended simile essentially, a figurative analogy, not a literal comparison.
There is a certain glibness in Entrikin’s linkage, but I find his interpretation seriously flawed. To my mind, the implications of the Yellowstone bison/Cheney comparison were not sufficiently analyzed. If you want a figurative analogy to be persuasive, you should take care that the points of comparison are actually analogous.
Let’s see: If Cheney were analogous to the erring bison, wouldn’t that make the cause of her political fall — i.e. the Republican primary voters — equivalent to the foul, acidic, overheated mudpots? Tempting, to be sure, but ultimately that’s too facile a reading.
It is true that Cheney, like the bison, will pay a steep price for what she has done, but that extremely superficial observation is where the comparison ends and becomes irrelevant.
The hapless bison’s fate was the result of an unintended, mindless blunder, something of an accident. It was not the result of principled choice. Simply, nature’s laws were broken. Cheney, on the other hand, had no illusions about the political peril she was courting. She chose deliberately to go there because, as she saw it, her sworn oath to defend our Constitution and our democratic institutions compelled her to do so, because her character and integrity placed that duty above party and self-interest. Simply, she had the temerity to affront the party strong man.
More precisely, where Liz Cheney went was not to the thermal mud pots; it was to the high, lonely ground of true patriotism. She is more like the heroine who goes into the burning building, notwithstanding the risk, in an attempt to save what is of most value there.
Should party loyalty and self-preservation have been Cheney’s highest good as implied? Entrikin says that she miscalculated in leaving the safety of the “herd.” She should have known, he says, the herd wouldn’t save her — and the Democrats (who incidentally are in no way analogous to park rangers) weren’t going to.
But commitment to herd mentality is hardly a virtue. Whatever benefit that herd mentality may provide is worth little when it comes to what really matters. Herd mentality fosters stagnation and cowardice and expedience in the worst ways. It is emphatically not a recipe for group survival in the long run.
(If you want to see what craven political herd mentality looks like, contemplate the survival behaviors of the Idaho congressional delegation and their ilk.)
And what in Entrikin’s Yellowstone metaphor should the soft ground of the scalding, acidic mud pots actually represent? It’s the dangerous erosion of American democracy and the rule of law. And who are the bison wandering carelessly, unthinkingly ever closer to the fatal mud pots? Not Liz Cheney. It’s those who cannot see the dangers to the country of Trumpism or don’t care. It‘s the 70-plus percent of fickle Wyoming Republican primary voters who carelessly followed the herd cue and punished her. Entrikin believes, apparently, that she got what she deserved. There is dripping sarcasm in his “Welcome to the mud pot, Liz.”
Hard to imagine what they were thinking, those Wyoming Republican primary voters. In Cheney, they had a representative that most extreme conservatives would die for. In just three terms in the House of Representatives, her considerable capabilities were recognized, and she had risen to a place of powerful leadership and influence in her party. But they couldn’t get beyond vindictive Trump cultism (or expedient party loyalty) as their highest criterion.
Forget about Yellowstone thermal pots and bison. Here’s an analogy that comes much closer to fitting the facts. Trump is a nasty schoolyard bully; he’s a blowhard with a swagger, and he tyrannizes the playground. Why is he so powerful? Because he’s surrounded by cowardly, unthinking (or calculating) toadies. But one brave girl genuinely cares about the culture of the playground, about fairness and reasonable rules. So she decides, against the odds, to stand up to him, to call him out.
What chance does she have? Maybe not much — because, the noisy deluded crowd aside, the self-preserving silent crowd members are too craven to side with her. But many of them know she’s right, and many of them are hanging around, hoping that somebody else at some point will cause the dangerous bully to fall.
Thanks for taking the high ground, Liz. If American democracy is to regain its footing, we’re going to need a lot more patriots like you.
Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.