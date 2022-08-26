Wayne Schow

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

In “Welcome to the Mud Pot, Liz” (ISJ, Aug. 21), Paul Entrikin suggests a comparison of Liz Cheney’s political fortunes to that of a Yellowstone bison who accidentally wandered onto the soft ground surrounding a thermal feature, sank into the acidic hot water, and perished excruciatingly. It’s an extended simile essentially, a figurative analogy, not a literal comparison.

There is a certain glibness in Entrikin’s linkage, but I find his interpretation seriously flawed. To my mind, the implications of the Yellowstone bison/Cheney comparison were not sufficiently analyzed. If you want a figurative analogy to be persuasive, you should take care that the points of comparison are actually analogous.