I’m sure many of you tuned in to the season seven premiere of ABC’s "Bachelor in Paradise" last Monday evening. It is the latest in a string of reality shows featuring several male hunks along with a bevy of female bathing beauties thrust toge... uh, residing together on an island, in a house, or in a pup tent.
Previous similar shows include "Love Island," "Temptation Island," "Paradise Hotel" and "Dating Naked" (dang, I missed that one!).
None of these shows is to be confused with the 1970s popular TV show "Fantasy Island," which also ran for seven seasons and regularly featured Tattoo running around shouting "Ze plane, boss! Ze plane!"
One reviewer of Monday’s "Bachelor in Paradise" episode noted, “The vision of a pandemic-free summer never quite materialized. But at least there's one part of the world where randy, attractive singles can throw caution, dignity, and common sense to the wind.”
Au contraire, there are currently other spots in the country where folks can throw caution, dignity and common sense to the wind. And it puzzles me why TV producers have not chosen one of these locations for a brand-new reality show — Welcome to "Pandemic Paradise"!
Instead of beautiful people spending time together on an island striving to cope with the slings and arrows of love while sipping on large tropical drinks, "Pandemic Paradise" would feature average people like you and me seeking liberty and freedom from the evil pandemic collaborators of face masks and vaccinations.
And based on reactions of state leadership around the country to the recent COVID-19 upsurge, there are some excellent shooting locations from which to choose.
With Gov. Greg Abbott at the helm, Texas is a perfect place to bask in a Pandemic Paradise while escaping tyrannical mask and vaccination mandates. Abbott even took his fight to bar mask mandates to the state Supreme Court — and won!
While coronavirus hospitalization numbers set new daily record highs throughout the state, Gov. Abbott is isolating in the governor’s mansion and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, which clearly proves that his barring of mask mandates is working!
With at least 75 Texas hospitals recently reporting that they had no ICU beds available for patients, the "Pandemic Paradise" producers could plan for a dramatic season-ending episode in which two remaining cast members fight over the last remaining hospital ventilator.
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed in an executive order that, “In Florida, there will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures, there will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida.” And the results of his edict show that Florida is a good fit for "Pandemic Paradise."
Just last week, two days after schools opened in Palm Beach County, Florida, 440 students were required to quarantine due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Next, Florida’s Hillsborough County Schools put 5,599 students and 316 staff members in isolation or quarantine. Then Florida's Brevard School District placed 1,060 people in quarantine.
And just last week, Florida recorded 31,752 new COVID cases in Floridians aged 19 and younger. Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to create a Pandemic Paradise in his state’s schools are certainly bearing fruit.
One normally would not consider Mississippi as a location for any type of paradise — but that was before the latest pandemic surge.
The Magnolia State, due to the efforts of Gov. Tate Reeves, has created an absolute Shangri-La for those seeking freedom from the discomfort of needles and face masks in a Pandemic Paradise.
As of Aug. 11, Mississippi had the second lowest vaccination rate in the U.S., with 35.36 percent of its population fully vaccinated. And on that same day Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves proclaimed no mask mandates for his state.
But Gov. Reeves did say that the state will help with the skyrocketing hospitalization spike due to low vaccination rates and no mask mandates. In other words, we won’t take steps to help you avoid getting sick, but we will help once you ARE sick — well that’s uplifting.
No doubt Mississippi would be the perfect Pandemic Paradise except for one obstacle standing in its way — Idaho!
Granted, Idaho may not be on anyone’s radar as a TV show location, but the state certainly has all the "Pandemic Paradise" prerequisites: soaring illness and hospitalization rates, hardcore anti-vaxers and anti-maskers and a vaccination rate near rock bottom — in other words, a pandemic trifecta.
Toss in a camera-ready supporting cast of real Idahoans and you have a potential TV ratings winner.
"Pandemic Paradise" episodes could include actual school board meetings where those supporting mask mandates for children are booed and jeered in the name of freedom and liberty by anti-maskers. Wait, what did I just say?
And the show’s producers won’t believe it when they catch Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin’s act. In one episode, she will actually stand at the podium when Gov. Brad Little is out of state and proclaim no more mask mandates, knowing darn well the governor will restore local government’s authority regarding mask mandates the moment he returns. Seriously, TV audiences will wonder who voted for this lady.
Meanwhile, the show could have a subplot focused on Gov. Little who obviously knows better but won’t push mask mandates because he’s seeking reelection in 2022 and is likely afraid that would play right into the hands of his main competition — Lt. Governor McGeachin! I mean, you couldn’t dream this stuff up.
And therein lies the problem with filming a reality TV show in Idaho — no viewers will believe it’s real.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.