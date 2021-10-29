Around 30 adults held a press conference in Weiser, Idaho, last Monday to announce their dissatisfaction with the school district’s response to a creative writing teacher’s introduction of a work of literature in a local high school class. The literary work in question is Allen Ginsberg’s poem "Howl," which is on the class’s supplementary reading list.
Organizers of the adults who gathered outside the school district building in Weiser described the poem as being "pornographic, salacious and obscene." Though, if any of the high school students actually read the poem, of which I have my doubts, they would most likely describe it as repetitive and boring as hell.
And as far as high school students understanding the poem, good luck. Since the obscure imagery utilized throughout the poem by Ginsberg to describe the plight facing his post-World War II Beat Generation is more complex but not nearly as “salacious” as, say, rapper Lil Nas X’s lyrics.
Beyond Shakespeare, I admit that I have never spent a lot of time studying poetry and certainly never read "Howl" prior to this past week. So I do not feel qualified to do a deep analysis of the work. All I can say for certain about Allen Ginsberg is that he is not Emily Dickinson.
While Ginsberg rambles on for 112 lines to express the gloomy state of affairs in 1950s America, Dickinson’s single line of “I’m Nobody! Who Are You?” is about as depressing as she gets.
Out of the approximately 2,000 words in "Howl," there are around a dozen that are certainly inappropriate in a high school classroom. But, ironically, the expressions in the poem containing those 12 words are probably among the few that the students and adults even understand. Isn’t that interesting?
All kidding aside, the question is do a few salacious expressions make the poem “pornographic.”
Well, not according to a landmark 1957 California superior court decision. In fact, the court then determined that "Howl" did not even qualify as “obscene.”
However, one point in the court’s decision appears to be relevant to the current Weiser situation. The ruling pointed out that “no hard and fast rule can be fixed for the determination of what is obscene, because such determination depends on the locale, the time, THE MIND OF THE COMMUNITY and the prevailing mores.”
Just what exactly is the mindset of some folks in the community of Weiser, Idaho? What drove the speakers at the recent conference to state their goal is terminate the creative writing teacher’s contract and/or get the local police to arrest him?
There is little doubt that the teacher should be reprimanded by the administration. The limited educational benefits to be gained by introducing a poem such as "Howl" in a high school setting is clearly outweighed by the potential firestorm such language can cause, especially in a small community.
Whatever the teacher’s goal was, he could have picked one of countless alternative routes to achieve it. A momentary lack of judgment of this type is cause for concern, but not a reason to fire the teacher.
Now, I have two questions for the parents holding the press conference. First, how many of you individually met with the teacher as soon as your child reported the in-class experience that upset them so badly? There are always two sides to a story, and quite often parents will discover that their child’s version of what took place is quite different than the teacher’s.
I once met with a distraught mother because I gave her son a zero for a story that I was certain he had plagiarized. After some discussion, the mother, now on the verge of tears, exclaimed, “I know he did not plagiarize the story because I wrote it!”
I wanted to respond, “OK, you get an A, but your boy still gets a zero.” But I didn’t, and we worked things out amiably.
My second question for the parents who organized the press conference is WHY DID YOU HAVE A PRESS CONFERENCE??
From all that I have read about the situation, here is what I am guessing happened: "Howl" is on the class’s supplemental reading list and not required reading. Teacher introduced "Howl" to class as an example of a certain poetic style by reading the opening section.
Once they saw how long the poem is, all the students thought “forget it” except for that one kid every class has who skimmed the poem and hit the jackpot by discovering one of the “salacious” expressions, which he quickly texted to his classmates.
One kid goes home, shows the line to his parents. They get on the phone, spread the word in the community and, next thing you know, parents in a Facebook video are demanding the teacher’s dismissal, which, quite possibly, will end the teacher’s career.
The way this particular situation has been handled, it appears that the teacher has as much to howl about as the parents.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.