What if I told you that there is a way that you can make the world a better place that involves next to no serious effort or variance from your daily routine?
What if I told you that there was a way for you to easily win friends and influence people — no matter how spectacularly unsuccessful you’d been at those endeavors in the past? What if I told you that there is a way to show that you are a conscientious, kind and considerate human being without spending $19 dollars a month on a TV charity, donating your spare kidney or paying for the groceries of the stranger behind you in the supermarket line?
It’s all true, you know. All you have to do to reap this copious bounty of human goodness is to don an inexpensive mask when you go out these days. That’s it. One simple act, about as difficult as saying “please” and “thank you,” and you can be a hero.
Wear the damn mask. All of you out there grumbling about how you ought to be able to do whatever you want and that it ought to be the anyone who things differently sitting at home are about to get a dose of your own medicine. Soon most businesses and many public spaces aren’t going to give you a choice. At that point, your options will be to wear a mask, stay home or make your foolish statement at the expense of invoking the ire of more people than you probably want to.
This COVID-19 thing has knackered everyone. No one really has a handle on it and it’s not anyone’s fault. It is what it is. There will be plenty of time later to figure out what we could have done better, but for right now we just need to figure out how to get through the pandemic without losing more than we have to. The best current data indicates that wearing a mask is a useful step in accomplishing all of that.
Perfect? No. Potentially useful? Absolutely. That ought to be enough.
Yeah, I know — there’s been a lot of wrong thinking and shifting information about this pandemic all along. I would add to that the caveat “on all sides.”
Many people (like me) underestimated how serious COVID-19 was going to be. The mortality is about what I thought it would be but the rates of infection are much higher. Complicating the picture is the fact that there are several strains of the coronavirus in circulation and each behaves a bit differently. Asymptomatic transmission seems to be a huge issue. As Casey Kasem used to say, “The hits just keep on coming.”
Now it appears that immunity to the coronavirus after exposure is short-lived — perhaps as little as a few months. That’s not encouraging news for herd immunity. It looks like COVID-19 may end up being something that’s treated with a seasonal vaccine, like the flu. At least the preliminary trials on a potential vaccination are going well.
But so what if things keep changing? It’s the fog of war. It’s the fact that doctors and scientists are being forced to make decisions based on small samples and incomplete sets of data. Most of them are working as hard as they can. Most of them are ethical, honest and telling us the truth as they know it. It’s just a difficult time. And it would certainly help the cause if the end users — that’s us — could learn to be a bit more open to good information and flexible in our habits.
Look — I know that the data on masks has been all over the place. I also know that in the beginning the public was advised not to wear masks — but that was because there were shortages of masks and we needed to get what we could find to essential workers who were not staying at home while the rest of us were supposed to be.
The need for individuals to wear masks in public then versus now shouldn’t be difficult to grasp. As for the varying estimates of the efficacy of masks in the preventing the spread of coronavirus, well, the world is an imperfect place. Sometimes things have to evolve. Don’t like that? Get in line.
Is a mask great at preventing you from falling ill to COVID-19? Probably not — at least directly. But is a mask helpful in preventing you from transmitting it? That appears to be true. And given this huge potential upside, against almost no downside (other than, perhaps, personal disinclination), wearing a mask appears to be a prudent thing to do.
It’s pretty simple. Masks, which are inexpensive and currently plentiful, appear to have some efficacy in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Some is better than none. Potential upside is big, downside is exceedingly small — except to the small-minded. Masks appear, for now anyway, to be the simplest and quickest way to get everyone who’s lost a job back to work, to get our kids back to school and to get our economy going again.
So pretty please, with sugar on top, wear the damn mask.
