Half of the 50 states have, or soon will, passed laws that give more babies a chance to live the American dream. That’s not the way the left’s media and the progressives like to put it. They speak of “keeping the government out of my uterus!” and ”my body, my choice!” Democratic politicians sure don’t campaign by praising motherhood and kissing babies anymore. The media is replete with the most strident, vile, apocalyptic language imaginable. In typical lockstep and with identical verbiage the left opines that the Supreme Court is no longer legitimate.
“The Left turned abortion into an ideological totem.” (The American Spectator) Worship that totem or not, but for a long time it has stood on a shaky Supreme Court ruling rather than on the bedrock of the constitution and the legislated will of the people.
Progressives simply don’t trust voters through our representative form of government to “do the right thing,” and so activist courts and executive orders have steadied their abortion totem. Now that the Supreme Court ruling has kicked away the federal foundation of abortion on demand, all sorts of end-runs are being proposed. And like all knee-jerk solutions do, these ideas will only create more problems than they solve. Quickly devised solutions to complex problems usually creates a new set of unanticipated problems.
Company-funded abortion trips, but not maternity leave? Sure that’s a money saver for the company, but what if women get wise to their firms’ actual motivation? Pack the Supreme Court? Be careful because in a few months the Senate will likely have a Republican supermajority. Open abortion clinics on federal land? See if a Republican Congress will fund that gross overreach of executive power. Impeach selected Supreme Court justices? That’s a sure-fire vote winner.
We’ve been here before. There is a better way forward. There was once a time when our nation was deeply divided on a social/medical issue that spanned gender, all races and touched every state, blue or red.
As Prohibition proved, well intended social-minded majorities can implement a solution to a problem that causes more problems than it solves. Alcohol was the “my body, my choice” issue of post-WWI America. Was it a good idea to federally legislate a “dry” country? The science was clear. Alcohol was not good for you. The negative impact of drink on families was obvious. Prohibition was clearly the right, and even the righteous, way to go. It was the “noble experiment” of its day. I’ve experienced the devastating effects of alcoholism while growing up in my family. It’s a terrible thing.
And yet Prohibition kicked off a wave of organized crime that we are still dealing with today. It can be argued that Prohibition actually made alcoholism worse as hard liquor, bathtub gin and such was more profitable and easier to make or smuggle than lower alcohol content beer. Poverty was not reduced. Crime did not fall. The war on booze was a disaster and the 18th Amendment was repealed to almost everyone’s relief. Both the passage and the repeal of the constitutional amendment were public statements far stronger and clearer than a 213-page Supreme Court opinion.
How did folks get the 18th Amendment passed and then repealed? Through their representatives. Yes, it’s a slower process than having rules made by a divine king or an autocratic, executive order mad president, or by an activist court, but it works. Actually, the awkwardness of our representative process has the advantage of slowing change down and giving everyone some time to consider and debate the inevitable problems created by any new solution.
If the values of our citizens hold to the premise that human life in the womb is a unique and precious thing, then there will be strong state (and perhaps federal) laws that protect those in the womb who can’t defend themselves. If the values of our citizens dictate that a baby is an unacceptable burden and an infringement on an unwilling woman’s freedoms, or even that a fetus is not a worthy human life until born, abortions will be performed without significant legal restrictions.
In this country, how do we make either of these polarizing cases become the law of the land, or effect a compromise resulting in something more like “safe, legal and rare?” Not by rioting. Not by burning and defacing selected clinics and places of worship. Not by threatening judges. Not even by an academic agreement on the scientific definition of life. Not by church attendance either. It’s done by voting in fair elections.
State leaders may be shocked to find out what their citizens actually want when they vote their values. I wouldn’t be surprised if some liberal states discover that in more cases than not voters think babies should have a shot at life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But some red states with a high proportion of Black citizens, who statistically abort more babies, may vote for less restricted access to abortion procedures.
Let’s find out what citizens actually want and let them vote for representatives who will pass the laws our citizens chose to live under. Perhaps the array of federal laws that discourage but still allow smoking are a model for a compromise approach to abortion regulation. Perhaps we don’t need broad overarching federal legislation regarding abortion. We get along with different liquor laws state by state and it seems to work just fine.
The Supreme Court’s opinion did not make a value judgement on abortion being a “good’ or a “bad” thing. What the majority said was that it’s a states’ choice, not a federal issue. Contrary to the left’s hype, I don’t think it was a religious issue with the justices. If anything, just the opposite. The court wanted to get the federal government out of the “values” business and let the citizens vote on the laws that they believe are best for them.
Those who wrote our constitution well knew the problems of a top-down government and trusted the wisdom of a body of citizens more than any court or king. Let’s calm down and go with that. It’s worked for more than 200 years.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.