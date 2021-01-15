America has suffered a bizarre series of surreal events in the last two weeks, including American insurgents, inspired by President Donald Trump, storming their own Capitol. A Capitol Police officer died. Members of Congress took cover and Vice President Mike Pence, carrying out his Constitutional obligation to verify the certified election results by the Electoral College, was greeted with cries of “Hang Mike Pence.”
Old news, perhaps, but think about it for a moment.
Sen. Ted Cruz insists the cries of “Hang Mike Pence” were taken out of context. In what context is such a chant shouted by an unstable mob ever proper? They were not talking about hanging a portrait of the vice president.
The iconic Capitol building as we know it was opened in 1859 with a new dome still under construction as Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated. Soldiers camped at the Capitol. The Civil War was about to erupt with massive casualties.
This is the building where Abraham Lincoln, the dome completed, lay in state after the war ended, the Union still intact and slavery abolished.
This is the building targeted by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, but Americans on the last hijacked plane brought the plane down and saved the Capitol.
This is the building where John Lewis, a champion of civil rights, lay in state.
After the historic second impeachment of President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham asked a poignant question, “Where does this end?” I hope I have a partial answer.
It ends when President Trump is convicted of inciting insurrection and barred from ever holding office again. Trump will pay a heavy price if he is convicted because he will lose the benefits of a former president, including Secret Service protection, not to mention the tarnishing forever of the “Trump Brand.”
It ends when all the insurgents face justice.
It ends when Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are expelled from the Senate.
It ends when an investigation proves or disproves if Ali Alexander, the organizer of the rally that precipitated the siege of the Capitol, was truthful when he implicated GOP Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Paul Gosar as fellow conspirators.
It ends — maybe.
Of course, we must have healthy debates and even civil disobedience for a rightful cause. It is revealing that Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton, feuding enemies, persuaded George Washington to serve a second term before the new republic descended into civil war.
The National Guard is now camped at the Capitol for the inauguration.
With a lawfully elected new president, Joe Biden, and vice president, Kamala Harris, and a new seasoned Cabinet, perhaps some healing will occur after the recent tragic unrest compounded by a deadly pandemic.
You may or may not be a fan of Lady Gaga, but she is an accomplished pianist and strong singer and is scheduled to perform "The Star-Bangled Banner" at the inauguration.
We need a fresh version of our national anthem, right now.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”