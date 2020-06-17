Gov. Brad Little was certainly correct when he said on national television last month that some eastern Oregon areas wanted to join Idaho because of our more conservative values.
Yep, anyone who knows the Oregon high desert country would agree it has a lot in more in common with Idaho than Oregon’s “greener” mountains, coastline and social norms.
But Little missed a chance to have some fun at Oregon’s liberal and ohso righteous expense on a variety of issues including dam breaching, spotted owls, salmon netting, voracious sea lions, pot-raising, and general Portlandia culture.
Sure, the proposal, by some eastern Oregon whimsies, had its lighter side, with the proposed name of “Greater Idaho,” to include most of Oregon’s eastern half, but also including a long stretch of Oregon coastline. Yep, Idaho has always wanted ocean scenery and some additional ports, so here’s our chance.
And the suggested the name, “Greater Idaho” would be just fine. Sure beats calling it “Lesser Oregon,” which would remind some of the old joke about, if there are two worms in an apple and one of them is healthier, than the other must surely be the lesser of the two weevils.
And the governor missed another opportunity in not suggesting the new lands be dubbed “Little Idaho,” similarly to a portion of the Middle East called “Caesarea” and named for, well, you get the idea.
Just think of the fun we Idahoans could have in annexing Oregon’s eastern half as a “new” territory. Rather than something like “South Dakota” and “North Dakota” (How lame is that?), how about calling it “Sagelandia,” or “Herefordia?” There’s already an Island of Guernsey off the English coast, so it wouldn’t be the first place named after a cow.
Towns would keep their names, such as John Day, which is named for an early (1811) Idaho and Oregon explorer. So would Antelope, known for its pronghorns and a short-lived colony of Rajneesh followers in the 1980s. Fossil would stay Fossil, but would have to be distinguished from any new retirement community of migrating Idahoans, which would be called “Fossil-Ada.”
This would likely be started by ex-patriot III Percenters from “purpleized” Idaho areas known today as Ada County, who prefer browner, shriveled pastures to greener yardscapes. Firearms carry would be encouraged, perhaps required.
The Malheur Wildlife Refuge near Burns would keep its name, but you could bet Rep. Heather Scott would carry a bill to rename it after Cliven and Ammon Bundy.
As for federal land managers, they’d be booted, reassigned to “greener” pastures; Idaho has plenty of federal land already, so any new tracts would be accepted only as private or state-owned, and state-managed.
This would give true expression rather than federal lip-service to the term “multiple use” and new license plates would carry the motto “Graze, Cut, Mine, Ship.” Over here in Idaho, we don’t hug trees before we cut ‘em.
And Idaho being a “natural resource” state, we’ll a few new ports along the coastline, from which to ship goods to Asia in the next few decades.
Sure, these will offend our former Oregon coasties, but hey, how much unused, walk-about coastline is needed anyway? Condos ala Sun Valley or Coeur d’Alene wouldn’t be long in coming.
As for cross-border migration, we’d need a lengthy fence or a “huge-ly wall” to keep out Antifas and other Portlandians; all current cars with Oregon plates would pay an “entrance” fee of, say, $2,000 per car per trip, each way. No California plates allowed, no way, no how.
This would also apply to certain imports, such as Nike shoes, Colin Kaepernick T-shirts or Oregonian newspapers, the last of which would enter only after scanning under lengthy “communicable” quarantine.
Kneeling at sports events would be disallowed; this is “Greater Idaho” after all, not the People’s Republic of Eugene.
Other than all that, yea, we’ll take “Little Oregon.”
Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.