I was greatly concerned after reading last week of the resignation of the CFO of the City Council, especially the reasons why. We lost a very talented and valuable employee and I have heard that other city employees feel threatened. Since the last election and the incoming new council members, we all have observed a very divided council and infighting. There exists a coalition that is determined to manage things their way without compromise. It is like they are on a “pre-ordained” mission to question, slash and fix without regard to the opinions of the other council members and especially the upside economic future of Pocatello.
The existing spirit and environment has made at least two existing great council members consider not running in the future. Thankfully, they have changed their minds. I am speaking out on the matter and, in the last couple of weeks, have spoken with several prominent leaders and business — people who all share my concern.
We need a council of diversity and different opinions. Then they should come together for the good of the community. They should listen and work to the common good overall and the impact on the future. We are not managing a household with very limited income and struggling. We are managing a community composed of wonderful struggling individuals as well as many “up and coming” people who have hope for the future of this community, as well as many successful progressive people. It takes leadership who can balance the existing challenges yet who create opportunity and laws, which will attract future high-paying employers.
I have lived in this community for some 57 years. I have observed highs and lows. The growth of Pocatello has lagged behind the growth of other cities including Idaho Falls, Nampa, Boise and Twin Falls. Thankfully in the last 10 or so years, leaders of our city and county have made some significant changes in taxation and zoning that I believe will enhance our ability to attract employers and companies who will bring higher paying jobs. In the last few years, our area has become attractive to the outside world, and we are at the brink of seeing economic growth and development that has passed over us for many years. Our valley and Southeast Idaho have become a future destination for high paying jobs from employers who have identified our economic advantages, our wonderful lifestyle, our safe environment. I personally know of this potential and know that a united and progressive city and county leadership will be needed if we are to enjoy our fair share of this economic opportunity.
All of the current council members need to ask “what is best for Pocatello moving into the future?” How does Pocatello encourage good-paying, high-tech jobs to come here and how do we implement available affordable housing to support those jobs? The Pocatello City Council has to see the vision of the “master planned community.” That future opportunity exists in some 4,500 acres in the Northgate area.
Our City Council has two choices: 1. It can focus on the future of new jobs for people to work, live and play. 2. It can focus and dwell on the past. I would think if a council member is a liberal or a conservative they would focus on growth that would benefit millennials and other workers all over Southeast Idaho.
Arlo Luke of Pocatello is a retired businessman and community volunteer.