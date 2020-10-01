"The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn't get worse every time Congress meets." — Will Rogers
Both state and local officials despised and hated his guts. Neverending scenarios were proffered by public officials predicting the decline of schools, the loss of essential services like police and firefighters, and the inevitable deterioration of necessary infrastructure.
But when Proposition 13 (also known as the People's Initiative to Limit Property Taxation) was voted on, 62 percent of the California voters agreed with him. Those voters on fixed incomes, life-long California residents and even recent arrivals to the Golden State loved Howard Jarvis. Ultimately, the passage of Prop 13, amending the California Constitution, has been described as the state's most famous and influential ballot measure.
Proposition 13's birth and evolution was the natural result of demographic and economic changes in America and in particular California. Since the 1920s, the population of California had been surging. The climate, economic opportunities and lifestyle attracted immigrants from all over America. By the early 1970s, this continual influx of new citizens, coupled with the out-of-control national monetary inflation of the 1970s, caused the price of housing in California to skyrocket.
These rising home values came with an attendant downside. Every year, assessed values for the state property tax exponentially increased; which produced exponentially increasing tax bills for all property owners. Californians on fixed incomes, many of whom had lived in California long before the massive increases in values and taxation, began to find their own homes unaffordable. Renters even began to find the rising cost of an apartment out of reach.
As is so often the case, not a single elected official ever offered any kind of tax relief life-line to the citizens of California. That task was left to, as is so often the case, an ordinary citizen who performed an extraordinary feat to the benefit of all.
Howard Jarvis and his friend, Paul Gann, built a coalition of volunteers across the state who gathered enough signatures through the California ballot initiative process to get the popularly named “Jarvis-Gann Amendment” on the ballot. Two-thirds of those who voted in the next election, voted in favor of Proposition 13.
Over the next 42 years, Californians became so grateful and fond of this Proposition that its very presence is now considered a “third rail” (meaning “untouchable subject”) of California politics. The most significant section of the Proposition, which limits the tax rate for real estate, is contained in the first paragraph: "Section 1. (a) The maximum amount of any ad valorem tax on real property shall not exceed one percent (1%) of the full cash value of such property. The one percent (1%) tax to be collected by the counties and apportioned according to law to the districts within the counties."
The lesson about property values and results from fighting over-taxation for the average citizen in California in 1978 may not cursorily seem to have anything to do with Idaho in 2020. It is, however, the exact same situation only a couple of latitudes north.
We live in a county that experienced an approximately 30 percent increase in property tax values two years ago and this year another 10 percent increase. House values have exploded well beyond historical upward value trends. The main driving force behind this anomaly is an unstoppable demographic shift in America.
For the past three years, the states of Nevada, Utah and Idaho have been the fastest growing states in our Union. This final settlement of the West is not a temporary aberration. It will continue. How do we instinctively know this?
Watch the news tonight. As buildings burn, vehicles destroyed and people are attacked, imagine the fear of the average citizen. Downtown Minneapolis alone has had over 1,500 buildings damaged. Pictures shown on TV resemble Beirut more than Portland. As with all refugees seeking safety for themselves and their families, they will flee.
In our small village of Downey, we have immigrants from Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington, and (gasp) California. We would have more, but our small village has no more houses to sell. Inconceivable even 10 years ago, our house values have skyrocketed. And the taxman, of course, rides these valuations all the way to the state-owned bank.
Our norms, customs, habits, safety, education, politics and religion will change. These societal aspects will change much more slowly than the economic ones like property taxes. They will, also, be harder to hold on to than say limiting the damage to our financial well being by exorbitant taxation.
Fortunately, we live in a state where ballot initiatives can be instilled on the ballot for citizen vote. We will need our own “Howard Jarvis” as we can be assured in the belief that no elected official will step forward to limit our future taxation damage. Wherever you are, “Howard,” please volunteer before these fiscal conservatives we continually elect in Boise and Bannock County take us out financially."
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.