The year 2021 has not been good for the gray wolf. On Jan. 4, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) removed its Endangered Species Act protections in the Lower 48 states, jeopardizing thousands of gray wolves and decades of recovery work. Despite comments from 1.8 million Americans opposing the Lower-48 delisting, President Joe Biden recently announced that he would stand by the decision. The government previously removed gray wolf protections in Wyoming in 2017 and in Montana, Idaho and parts of Washington, Oregon and Utah in 2011.
By delisting the gray wolf in the Lower 48 states, the FWS has failed its responsibility to protect and manage wildlife based on the best available science. After FWS released the delisting proposal’s scientific peer review summary in 2019, scientists roundly agreed the plan to delist the gray wolf was premature.
Instead of basing its proposal on a holistic study of the Lower 48’s wolf populations, FWS cherry-picked a few thriving populations of wolves, allowing the agency to declare the species had recovered. This arbitrary manipulation of data violated the Endangered Species Act, ignored science and the American public and repeated the mistakes we have been trying to rectify over the past 25 years with coexistence and recovery efforts.
We’ve come a long way with wolf reintroduction since 1995. In the early 20th century, the gray wolf was systematically killed, with the species almost eradicated from the Lower 48 by the mid-1900s. The near elimination of an apex predator had profoundly negative consequences for the ecosystem.
That’s why, in January 1995, gray wolves from Canada were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park and the Frank Church–River of No Return Wilderness in central Idaho. Over the years, the return of wolves has helped restore some of the natural balance that had been lost, ensuring healthier deer and elk herds and allowing streamside vegetation to flourish. Since then, the Endangered Species Act and warming public attitudes have allowed wolves to begin to rebound in the Northern Rockies, the Pacific Northwest and the western Great Lakes. In 2011, however, wolves lost their protections in the Northern Rockies, triggering a trend of premature delistings.
While the wolf’s conservation status has improved markedly, the gray wolf still only occupies a fraction of the suitable habitat across its historic range. The species’ population and distribution remain far below what is necessary for delisting and what gains we have made in several states are at risk of disappearing.
In recent months, states like Montana, Wisconsin and Idaho have moved quickly to further weaken gray wolf protections by implementing a suite of short-sighted and unsustainable laws and policies. Among other things, Montana’s leaders have doubled wolf allowances on hunting licenses, allowed the use of cruel strangulation snares and legalized baiting statewide.
In Wisconsin, a wolf hunt in February 2021 killed up to a third of the state’s wolf population in a matter of days. Now, the state’s Natural Resources Board has approved a quota of an additional 300 wolves for a November 2021 hunt — far above what state scientists recommended. It’s clear that instead of learning from its mistake, Wisconsin is determined to repeat it.
Meanwhile, in Idaho, state leaders have undertaken one of the most reckless, extreme and destructive approaches against gray wolves this year. In July, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law that sanctions the killing of up to 90 percent of the state’s gray wolves, as well as allowing barbaric wolf hunting tactics like baiting, snaring, night hunting and hunting from aircraft. Having worked on wolf recovery for many years, it’s extremely disappointing that Idaho would seek to undo the progress made on wolf recovery.
These rash anti-wolf policies come at a time when we are already facing sobering challenges with biodiversity loss and climate change. We’ve lost 3 billion birds in North America and 1 million species are now threatened with extinction. Gray wolf restoration has been a rare bright spot in recent decades — sadly, many leaders have decided to prioritize politics over science.
As philosopher George Santayana once wrote, “Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” We have seen the damage caused by the wanton destruction of wolf populations before, and we must do everything in our power to prevent it from happening again.
So we ask President Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, as well as governors, state legislatures and members of Congress, to listen. Listen to the 1.8 million Americans who spoke out against stripping the wolf of federal protections. Listen to the many Native American tribes that recently asked for emergency protections for wolves. Listen, but then act.
We cannot lose the gray wolf a second time.
Shawn Cantrell is vice president of Field Conservation Programs at Defenders of Wildlife.