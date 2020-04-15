As I write this, the governor’s staff is working out the details of the latest spending holdbacks for the state.
How do I know this? I don’t. It just has to happen.
If it didn’t, some day down the road Idaho would be headed for a financial train wreck. That’s the kind of train wreck the federal government is on track for now.
Idaho’s constitution, very fortunately, requires a balanced state budget. There’s no such mandate guiding federal spending.
A budget is the kind of simple arithmetic you do at home. Income plus savings is on one side. Spending plus borrowing is on the other. Spend more than your income, eventually you’re out of money.
Most folks don’t call that budgeting. They call it common sense.
Idaho’s budget, in very round numbers, was $9 billion this year. Given the viral recession we’re in, though, state income will be far short of what was expected.
Gov. Brad Little is a responsible fiscal conservative. Two weeks ago he ordered a $40 million state spending holdback. He said it would balance Idaho spending June 30, the end of the state’s fiscal year. It appears he was overly optimistic.
His next holdback will reflect dramatically lower sales tax revenue and income tax withheld, coupled with spending to fight the coronavirus epidemic.
The point is not these details, but simply to illustrate how our governor, how any responsible leader, from a household on up, has to take steps to deal with a sudden, unexpected change to the income and spending sides of a budget.
In Little’s case the Idaho Constitution is inflexible about his duty to hold spending within Idaho’s income. The only exceptions are, “expenditures to suppress insurrections, defend the state, or assist in defending the United States in time of war.”
At the federal level common sense budgeting has been lost for a long time. Right now American taxpayers are on the hook for roughly $20 trillion of debt.
That’s $20,000 billion! It makes Idaho’s $9 billion balanced budget look like chump change. It’s taken a long succession of Congresses and presidents to put us $20 trillion in debt. Despite almost constant prosperity they have kept borrowing.
Someday this money has to be paid back. It will be us, and our kids and grandkids, who pay. While it’s not being paid back, while instead it is growing like a cancer, we live under the constant threat of crushing inflation and the need for good credit in a real crisis.
A real crisis like, say, a pandemic. One where we need to borrow a few trillion dollars to stave off a depression. One where we need to shore up our healthcare system while it shuts off all elective care to fight a deadly virus.
There has been a lot of noise about how deficit spending is evil, bad, nasty and immoral. America is being destroyed, destroyed I tell you, by spending more than it is bringing in. The folks making that noise become remarkably silent when they control Congress and the White House. Instead, they create more debt.
Of course, in this tragic time when thousands of Americans are dying from a dreadful infection, one from which we have no defense but hiding from each other, we have to ignore the debt to focus on saving lives.
We have to take care of ourselves, our families, the healthcare workers and the millions of essential folks who risk exposure to the infection every day to support us and them.
Ambulance drivers in New York who deliver the infected to hospitals often earn as little as new teachers in Idaho. But those brave drivers show up to work. Clerks in grocery stores, janitors in hospitals,and a lot of other minimum wage earners eligible for food stamps are keeping this country running right now. So are truck drivers and farmers and many, many more.
Sadly, the essentials will almost never be billionaires. They won’t have a golden parachute to support them when they’re fired. They are the ones who will suffer most when our ballooning national debt comes due. We owe it to them to be like Idaho, to end deficit spending and require a balanced federal budget.
Congress, for what it’s worth, will never do that. It will take a citizen crusade. It’s not about political party. It’s about the health of our economy — thus, the strength of our nation. We the people have to argue for and campaign for a balanced budget.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.