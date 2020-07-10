As of summer 2020, the conventional wisdom is that in just a few months the next president of the United States will be Joe Biden. While I'm not crazy about the former vice president politically, I do think that he's a decent man who will work hard to restore some dignity to an office that's been diminished by its current occupant. Set aside politics and Mr. Biden seems to be a good, moral and honest man. Perhaps, for right now, that's enough.
Is Joe Biden my idea of a great choice? No, he is not. This, for me, will be another lesser of two evils choice. But will Mr. Biden be a passable placeholder until the Democrats and Republicans pull their heads out of their fannies and quit being cowed by the fringe elements of their respective parties? I think so. At least for one term. As long, that is, as the Republicans maintain control of the Senate.
But here's the rub. As much as the defeat of Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election seems to be a fait accompli for many, I'm not so sure. I think that a lot of people are way out over their skis on this one. I'm guessing that Joe Biden wins in a few months, but I wouldn't bet the farm on it. Especially if the left keeps doing everything that they can to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
The left seems determined to ignore all of the factors that improbably made Donald Trump our 45th president. It wasn't Russia, racism or voter suppression. No, the 2016 presidential election went to the Republicans because the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, was so unpopular with wide swaths of the electorate that she managed to lose to the single most unqualified person ever to run for nationwide office in this country.
The Republicans didn't need voter suppression to win in 2016 because large portions of the Obama coalition volunteered not to show up on election day all by themselves. Many of the voters who did show up held their nose and voted for Trump.
Clinton was simply a bad candidate who was burdened a ship full of ideas that the majority of Americans were somewhat less than sanguine about. And I see little evidence, despite an abundance of informative material, that the left and their allies in the media have figure all of that out just yet.
How else do you explain the election year embrace, among the usual suspects, of the Black Lives Matter movement — a movement that in my view is based upon a belief (that young Black men are targeted and often killed by police for racial reasons) that is unsupported by most data? I'm not going to deny that the police sometimes act inappropriately, because they do. Some of those interactions involve people of color. When any of that happens, there ought to be consequences. Most of the time, there are.
It comes down to this: Do we, as a society, have all policing and racial issues dialed in? I doubt it. But I also doubt that cops are programmed to kill young Black men just because they are Black.
Unprofessional, illegal or even unwise interactions foisted upon the public by the police are not a statistically damning issue for cops. Police generally do their jobs pretty well — especially considering what they are often asked to do with very poor resources and in dangerous and difficult circumstances. I'm amazed that they generally do as well as they do.
It's true that young Black men die at the hands of police at a rate more than twice that of young white men. That's a problem. But you know what else is a problem? The fact that young Black men are over-represented as a whole in homicide statistics, and that Black victims tend to die at the hands of Black killers.
Look at the murder rate in a place like Chicago or any other major city in this country. Check out what demographic is over-represented in the statistics then tell me that Black-on-Black homicide isn't an issue that needs to be addressed at least as much as cop-on-Black homicide — if, that is, we genuinely want to work toward the laudable goal of saving young, Black men from an early grave.
Or am I not allowed to make that observation because I'm white?
I think that I'm much closer to the views of middle America on this bellwether issue than almost every prognosticator on television and in the major press. And that's why, despite everything that's gone down in the past three and a half years, I would not be shocked if Donald Trump won a second term.
That's because most of those predicting a Joe Biden cakewalk are the same people who believe that BLM is the most pressing issue of our time and that Colin Kaepernick was run out of the NFL not over terrible footwork, but over racism.
And if things line up right again, this may be to everyone's detriment.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.