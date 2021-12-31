It’s a sad day when Republicans aspire to be more like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
In November, the Central Committee of the CCP announced a new directive that all candidates must be “truly outstanding” and demonstrate strong loyalty to Xi Jinping, the CCP’s general secretary.
Of course the hard-working loyal Chinese citizen will not be trusted to make these judgements. The Central Committee will itself decide these criteria.
This method of controlling elections is attractive to the power hungry who have invaded the Idaho Republican Party. Like the “pod people” from “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” these phony patriots are now seeking a similar process in Idaho. With it, they hope to snatch away the power currently held by Idaho’s Republican primary voters.
In January, Idaho’s GOP Central Committee will consider denying ballot access to candidates lacking a “Central Committee endorsement.” Just as in China, this gives a handful of party insiders a veto over which names can be printed on the ballot.
Under the rule, no more than two candidates can receive endorsements in each race. But it also permits instances where a central committee can endorse only one name, eliminating the mess and fuss of getting input from rank-and-file Republicans all together.
It is hard to count all the ways this idea contradicts everything Republican.
First of all the word “republican” itself comes from the latin “res publica,” meaning “the thing of the people.” Power flows from the people. The party decisions left closest to the source of power, closest to the people themselves, tend to be the best decisions.
It is fundamental to Americanism, expressed in our Declaration of Independence, that a legitimate government must derive just power from the consent of the governed. When a party central committee declares itself the gatekeeper of “who” can be on the party’s ballot, who gave them that power?
At a minimum, a decision allowing central committees to narrow candidate fields would rest with the primary voters (to whom central committees owe their only legitimate power). Under what system of government can a central committee amend its own rules and, by doing so, take away a right currently held by the very voters who elected them?
This entire approach smacks of arrogance, the kind of elitism that Donald Trump thankfully rejected. The Economist has noted that, of all the legacies of President Trump, turning the Republican Party to care more about real working people, disdaining party insiders and career government elites may be the most lasting. This proposal reverses that legacy.
Doing so will come at a high price to the GOP. Our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, correctly noted that “the people when rightly and fully trusted will return the trust.” Changing how candidates get onto ballots serves only one purpose: Pod-people don’t trust Republican primary voters.
Fearing they cannot sell their candidates to the thousands who vote in Republican primaries, they hope to claim power by winning a few dozen votes on a county or legislative district central committee.
It is tempting for Democrats to watch this disaster with grim delight. And, yes, such a power grab by central committees would inevitably cause a GOP implosion. But not overnight and not without significant damage to both public trust and representative government.
So if you encounter someone active in GOP politics, encourage them to reject this party elite power grab and share with them the words of Ronald Reagan: “Trust the people.”
Trent Clark is vice-chair of Region VI of the Idaho Republican Party, a past state chairman and was awarded the Eisenhower Commission for Lifetime Service to the Republican National Committee.