Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, recently introduced a bill (S.3684) adding $10.6 billion more to the U.S. Forest Service budget. Combined with the $5.7 billion already appropriated, that gives the agency a whopping $45 million a day, to bulldoze more logging roads and clearcut our dwindling national forests, destroying fish and wildlife habitat, and further imperiling endangered species.
As we learn more about COVID-19, a growing body of scientific evidence suggests that deforestation increases the risk of global pandemics. The question is: Why spend scarce taxpayer funds to subsidize the looting of our national forests instead of providing financial assistance for those most impacted by the pandemic?
Add to Donald Trump’s latest executive order declaring an “economic emergency” so he could suspend the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act, and it’s absolutely certain that vast and irreversible environmental destruction will result. There’s a better way to create forest jobs: Pass the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA).
NREPA is now before Congress as H.R. 1321 (House) and S. 827 (Senate). NREPA is a much more sensible way to create forest jobs than subsidizing unregulated clearcutting of our wild public lands.
Written by citizens and scientists in the Northern Rockies, NREPA provides wilderness designation for over 23 million acres of remaining roadless forests, including over 9 million acres of new wilderness areas in Idaho. NREPA would put 2,300 people to work obliterating over 6,300 miles of old logging roads in wildlife corridors in the Northern Rockies.
Maintaining our existing forests and restoring already-logged areas will preserve one of the planet’s most effective carbon sinks to fight global warming and provide what may be our last chance to keep endangered species from extinction and contribute to our planet’s much-needed recovery from the widespread impacts of extractive industries.
Protecting forests saves money
We are in the middle of the earth’s sixth great extinction. One of the few places where scientists think we can stop it in the Northern Rockies, where we still have millions of acres of functioning, intact ecosystems. Science shows that providing vital biological corridors to connect the smaller ecosystems still existing within the Northern Rockies will protect native plants and animals from extinction. That’s exactly what the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act does. Moreover, NREPA will save taxpayers millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent subsidizing private corporations to loot our public forests.
A great example is the iconic grizzly bear, which remains on the endangered species list. Grizzlies have the highest mortality rates near roads and the greatest chance of survival in protected wilderness areas. Grizzly bears are also an umbrella species, meaning if you protect habitat for grizzly bears thousands of other species will continue to coexist and thrive in an ecosystem that has functioned for thousands of years without human intervention.
Conclusion
We cannot allow the Trump administration to pay corporations to loot what’s left of our publicly owned forests in the Northern Rockies to benefit the profit margins of huge timber corporations owned by billionaires.
With the mounting challenges of global warming and the past and ongoing environmental destruction caused by extractive industries, now’s the time to support workers, our public lands, and endangered species. We need to pass NREPA to preserve critical forest habitat for native species and future generations.
Please take a moment to contact Idaho's congressional delegation and ask them to oppose Senate Bill S.3684 which, will bring more unregulated destruction of our national forests. If you want to create forest jobs, protect and restore the environment, and save money, support the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act.
Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.