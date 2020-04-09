It is not news that the world is upside down at the moment, and it will be some time before we see “normalcy” returning to our lives. Changes are afoot, and one that should be permanently implemented is the conducting of all elections in Idaho by mail.
It was reported recently in the Journal that Idaho’s May primary election won’t be delayed but will go all-absentee, meaning the election will be conducted by snail mail. Given May’s close proximity, it will be tricky pulling that off effectively, but Idaho should consider moving in this direction for all elections.
There are five states that currently conduct all elections by mail: Colorado, Utah, Washington, Hawaii and Oregon. Many states also allow some form of smaller elections to be conducted by mail, and more than 50 percent of California’s votes were cast by mail in the 2018 election.
The decision to utilize a short-term remedy of an all-absentee primary election in Idaho was made to minimize public interactions. However, the overall benefits garnered from elections by mail warrant making this a permanent solution.
Conducting elections by mail has been shown to increase voter participation. Conventional thinking holds that increased voter participation favors Democrats and will always be opposed by Republicans. However, an offsetting factor is that elderly people typically vote in higher numbers for Republicans, and they are not as likely to vote publicly for some time given health concerns.
Ultimately, voting by mail should not be determined by party politics. That statement may sound naive, but government’s job is to serve the electorate not political parties, and voter safety and convenience should be paramount. Furthermore, Idaho is solidly Republican, and the party has little to fear from conducting all elections by mail.
Some will contend voting by mail increases the chances for voter fraud, but there is no evidence that has occurred in other states at any level of measurable influence. It is pretty difficult to manipulate elections on a significant scale where ballots are being sent to the homes of registered voters. A five-year study commissioned by President George W. Bush found virtually no evidence of any organized effort to skew federal elections done by mail.
President Donald Trump voted last month by mail in Florida and did the same in the 2016 presidential election. However, he opposes efforts to expand voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis or otherwise because people will “cheat.” Hypocrisy should be the man’s middle name.
Voting by mail does have increased costs for the mailings, but some of that will be offset by the savings realized from not having to maintain polling stations and staff. Also voters will not have to take time off from work or incur the expense and wait time at polling stations.
If voting by mail were properly sequenced, people would have time to consider their ballot decisions and to research questions they might have about a candidate’s stance or other election initiatives. The process can also be competently timed and administered so that there would be no significant delay in the reporting of election results.
It would be best if state and county officials implemented a vote by mail program gradually rather than under the auspices of the coronavirus cloud. That is not possible given our current reality, so there will likely be “bugs” in the process being formulated for the absentee ballot voting that will occur in May. However, the May primary process should provide election officials with insight into creating a permanent vote by mail system for future elections.
Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden observed in an email to POLITICO, “The reality is every level of government is going to have to cope with the fallout if this virus continues to spread. Setting up emergency systems for voting won’t be easy, but the alternative is forcing vulnerable Americans to choose between casting a ballot and protecting their health.”
That reality occurred this past week in Wisconsin where a partisan feud resulted in a disturbing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court that forced voters to choose between exercising their right to vote and increased exposure to the coronavirus. The prevailing vote in both instances reflected the partisan divide that exists on the two courts, and public respect for our courts will decline the more they are perceived as biased bodies.
We are long past the point of questioning whether this virus will continue to spread. Voting solely by mail was the correct short-term decision to protect Idaho’s public, and it should pave the way toward permanent beneficial reform of our state’s election system.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.