There were problems, division and disappointing results from the national election this week. Another 2020 shot to the head? Not entirely! We can certainly celebrate how many people voted.
Well over 140 million Americans turned out to vote. The exact number will not be known for weeks. That’s how long it takes for counties and then states to report official election results.
What is clear is a lot more people marked a ballot in the U.S. this year. The percentage of us who did — about two-thirds of all eligible voters according to the United States Elections Project — was reported to be the highest turnout rate in this country in 120 years!
The Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris received more than 72 million votes. That's over 2.5 million more votes earned than any other American presidential ticket ever.
The president upped his game more than 5.5 million votes over his winning total in 2016. Still, in total he and Vice President Mike Pence fell about 3.5 million votes short of Biden/Harris.
Do you see what’s still wrong here? A larger share of eligible Americans were involved than in any modern election, a lot more. A greater percentage of our electorate turned out to vote than has since at least 1900. Still, a third of our citizens who are eligible to do so did not vote. That’s roughly 80 million Americans sitting on the sidelines of democracy.
Perhaps the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Amish, Hutterites and other groups who don’t vote, as a religious conviction, can be given a pass. That accounts for way less than 2 million of the non-voters, though. What excuse for not voting do the remainder have?
Election spending by campaigns was, however unintentionally, an enormous form of public service advertising, informing voters and making them more likely to vote. The spending was estimated at over $2.5 billion as of Halloween, according to Hari Sreenivasan of PBS.
It’s hard to imagine anyone in the country capable of voting who could have been unaware of the election. One would have had to be a totally unplugged and off-the-grid hermit to have accomplished that feat.
So what’s keeping people from voting? Perhaps a better starting point would be to ask, what caused two-thirds of the electorate to cast a vote?
Self-interest is a pretty good motivator for most human activity. What self-interest motivates voting? The list can be long. Simply socializing, meeting up with and speaking to other people in our communities, gets many voters off the couch.
Others vote from a sense of responsibility. They feel a civic duty to help select capable, qualified leaders. This also has the effect of giving voters some feeling of self-worth, of having contributed to society. Not coincidentally, it can also give a voter a feeling of having at least some control in a hectic and changing world.
If you ask most voters why they vote, however, their reasons have to do with issues. Single issues like guns, abortion and specific taxes are examples. So too are broader concerns such as the environment, immigration and civil rights that voters want to have some influence on.
Working against those, very broadly speaking, “What’s in it for me?” items, of course, are obstacles to voting. Registration, including dealing with voter ID laws, is the first hurdle. Then there’s actually getting to the polls, or as in this year, voting by mail. Applying for, receiving, and filling out a ballot correctly (including a signature) with no helpful poll-worker present is a challenge for many.
Available time and distance to a poll matter with in-person voting, Hourly workers, especially those with children and/or multiple jobs, find it particularly difficult to get time off to vote on election day.
Without a doubt, the pandemic had some effect on 2020 voter turnout. More people have had more opportunity to pay attention to politics and to actually vote. Early voting and expanded vote-by-mail had the desired effect of making polls on election day less crowded and consequently safer from the virus. Could it be there was an unintended consequence of these efforts?
There is an impact of the collective effect of the often considerable hindrances to voting. We have much more to do if the process is to be fairly accessible nationwide. In the meantime, we must not lose sight of how changes prompted by the coronavirus epidemic made voting more convenient and increased turnout.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.