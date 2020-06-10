There’s a remarkable fear being sold in America. It’s a fear of mail-in voting. Why is that? One would almost think the outcome of the next election is at stake.
Idaho just went through its statewide primary election, which, you may have noticed, was entirely mail-in. Unless I’m missing something here (that does happen often enough, I am cheerfully informed by those who disagree with me) Idaho’s mail-in voting went pretty smoothly.
Why, then, are so many Republican officials and their spokesmen crying out in this Republican-dominated state that mail-in voting is bad, bad, bad?
Could it be because the President is against it? He has, by the way, declared that voting by mail will result in voter fraud and a “rigged election.”
A lot of folks disagree. Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and that hotbed of liberalism, Utah, currently allow all elections to be conducted entirely by mail. At least 21 other states, including Idaho, have laws that allow certain smaller elections, such as school board contests, to be conducted by mail.
Oregon elections have been mail-in for 20 years. The Oregon Secretary of State, Bev Clarno, is a Republican. “I think after 20 years, we’ve proven that our system is very secure and voters love it,” she told reporters in April. “The voters voted it in, they’ve never made an attempt to vote it out. I think they’re happy with it and I think it’s a 20-year history of success.”
A non-partisan look at mail-in voting is on the website of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). Drawbacks to the process listed by the NCSL include the loss of the tradition of voting at the polls. Also listed are potentially higher costs, problems with ballot delivery where mail service is not uniformly available, as on some Native American reservations, literacy, security and vote counting.
Possible advantages of all-mail voting listed by NCSL are lower cost, voter convenience and higher voter turnout. Utah found turnout increased about 6% in the 2016 November election in counties which voted entirely by mail.
A 2016 study of Colorado election costs found it cost taxpayers 40% less to put on a mail-in election. Printing and postage costs are higher for mail-in elections. Counting votes made on paper ballots costs more in counties and states where only electronic voting machines are currently in use. Where ballot-counting machines exist, such as here in Bannock County, counting the mailed-in ballots is relatively fast and low-cost.
Cynical observers have asked for evidence of significant fraud in vote-by-mail elections. So far none has been presented. So let’s be honest about what’s really going on here.
The President is trailing in the polls. Republicans do better in elections where turnout is low. If in-person voting is widespread this fall, the threat of the coronavirus will keep some voters home. That favors the President, and his party.
Mail-in voting, however, increases turnout. That does not favor the President. Therefore, voting by mail must be bad.
It is no surprise to hear the President say, “Mail ballots, they cheat, OK? People cheat. Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country. They’re cheaters.”
The pesky evidence of cheating, where is it? I’ve looked. I haven’t found it. The President isn’t big on that sort of detail. Still, there’s a coordinated campaign against voting by mail.
It’s no small matter that it’s a campaign to expose poll workers and voters to a deadly virus. Much as we wish it would, the pandemic hasn’t gone away. It has killed more than 110,000 of us and is still killing Americans at the rate of about 500 a day.
Instead of beating a drum for in-person voting, we should be planning now for the proven, secure, convenient, affordable alternative. Mail-in voting should be as widespread as possible. That way those who must vote in person are fewer and the danger of the election spreading a dangerous virus in this pandemic is less.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.