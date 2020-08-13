As far as my current research indicates, schools world-wide, except those in Israel and the U.S., have reopened with few problems. The reason for their success is that they have followed protocols established by their public health officials and they have leaders who respect science.
Over the years I’ve written about the Nordic countries (I lived in Denmark for four years), so I will focus on those nations. Readers can check out my columns on them at bit.ly/2FqPRLn.
Nordic countries bend the infection curve
On March 11, Denmark was the second European country after Italy to enforce a strict lockdown. Within a month, health authorities were so successful in bending the infection curve that they recommended that schools reopen.
Danish children ages 2 to 12 went back to day care and primary schools on April 15 in “protective bubbles” of 12. Students ages 12 to 16 returned to school on May 18, but universities will be closed until Aug. 1.
Because of stringent health protocols and high levels of testing (253/1,000 in Denmark), Iceland, Norway, Denmark and Finland have kept the number of positive cases to between 0.1 and 1 percent of people tested. Iceland’s rate is 0.1 percent with only 10 deaths.
Outlier Sweden suffers 5,774 virus deaths
With far fewer people tested (59/1,000), Sweden’s positivity rate has been between 2 and 3 percent. The U.S. average now stands a 4.8 percent of cases testing positive. The higher this rate is the more difficult it is to trace contacts, quarantine and control the virus, which the U.S. has done in 35 states.
Sweden did not close its schools to children ages 16 and under, but the high schools and universities have remained closed. From Feb. 24 to June 14, there were 1,124 Swedish children ages 1 to 19 infected with COVID-19.
Only one child and one teacher have died (still too many), but their “remain open” policy has cost the Swedes dearly in all other age groups. They have suffered 5,774 deaths in a population of 10.2 million, while the Nordic countries have had a total of 1,214 with 17 million.
Infection rate must be below 5 percent
One of the principal criterion the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has required to open businesses and schools is that the virus positivity rate must be below 5 percent. Only 15 states have achieved this goal, but most of the Northeast and New York are now below one percent. Four states in the South, Nevada and Idaho are at the top with rates ranging from 16 to 26 percent. For comparison, Pakistan’s positivity rate is 22 percent.
New York’s infection rate is 0.78 percent
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, holding daily briefings based on public health data, has been an exemplary leader in fighting COVID-19. Once the virus’ epicenter, daily deaths in the state have gone down from a high of 799 on April 9 to 5 on August 8.
New York’s virus positivity rate is now an incredible 0.78 percent — matching the Nordics but not beating Italy at 0.6 percent. Cautiously, Cuomo is allowing schools to open at the discretion of local officials and according to strict guidelines.
LA, Chicago and San Diego schools remain closed
The virus positivity rate in Los Angeles County now stands at 8.6 percent, so school officials have wisely decided against in-class instruction. With a rate that has risen to 5.8 percent in Cook County, Chicago schools will be also be closed. The head of Chicago’s teachers’ union has declared that, because of the virus and bad ventilation in poorly maintained schools, she does want her teachers to return to classrooms.
For good reasons, San Diego schools will not re-open for in-person classes. The virus positivity rate in San Diego County is 11 percent with 84 percent of those infected below the age of 60. Among those testing positive are 3,570 children and youth ages 0 to 19, and one quarter of the total are in 20 to 29 age group. Those in this age group tend to be people who do not follow coronavirus best practices.
Over 339,000 children have been infected
According to a recent study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, there were at least 97,000 testing positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July alone. The age range across the states averaged 0 to 17. In one Texas county there have been 85 infants (one year and under) who have tested positive for the virus.
There have now been nearly 339,000 children infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The states with the highest child infection rates are Missouri, Oklahoma, Alaska, Nevada, Idaho and Montana.
Schools have the virus in five states
As classes have begun in some states, there have been virus outbreaks in Tennessee (8.4 percent), Indiana (9 percent), Georgia (11 percent) and Mississippi (26 percent). (Infection rates noted.) In Georgia, 70 students have tested positive, and 1,130 students and 38 staff are in quarantine, and 22 schools have been closed in Mississippi with 34 students and staff infected and 100 in quarantine.
In Indiana, 504 students have been quarantined in three different school districts. In Tennessee, three school districts have closed after at least 39 cases had been confirmed. The current total is over 2,000 in quarantine and 331 cases. Sadly, masked teachers in Georgia have been mocked by rude and misinformed students.
In Florida, where the positivity rate is now 17 percent, the median age for those testing positive has dropped from 65 in March to 35 at the end of June. By July 15, nearly a third of those infected were below the age of 18.
After three people connected to Florida’s Fort Braden School died of the virus, Principal Jimbo Jackson, who has tested, along with several family members, positive, has announced to parents: “I cannot guarantee your safety in this environment.” The Florida Education Association has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis citing the state constitution’s requirement that schools must be “safe and secure.”
Just think: Cuomo instead of Trump
Just think if someone as competent and proactive as Andrew Cuomo were president instead of Trump. We would have had many thousands fewer virus deaths and our economy would not have crashed at a record annual rate of 33 percent.
Nick Gier of Moscow was president of the Idaho Federation of Teachers from 1982 to 2020. He taught philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.