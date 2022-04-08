Sometimes you can see what’s ahead of you by looking over your shoulder. As we experience another war in Europe with improved, but similar weapons, propaganda and devastation, it’s as though we’ve stepped through a time portal into the past. It’s like a new play or movie with a familiar plot dating back to World War II.
One nation claims the right to conquer more geography to allow their natural border to expand. Another nation is unprepared for military conflict against their more militant neighbor. The weaker nation relies on the memories of the horrors of the previous war and the vague assurances of friendly powers to deter military aggression from the stronger nation. But war comes anyway.
Like any sequel or remake there are a few new plot twists in the latest European war. The color coverage is better and more real-time. The actors are hardly of the same caliber as were Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin or Hitler, but today’s leaders play their parts well enough. The terrifying possibility of nuclear war adds a frightening backdrop to the conflict reminiscent of the way the looming threat of poison gas did during WWII.
This time around, we have the scrappy Ukraines rather than the indomitable Fins fighting off Russian invasion. There’s NATO on the sidelines rather like the fence-sitting nations of 1940. We are seeing an evacuation of civilians into Poland that’s rather like the Dunkirk evacuation of the British Expeditionary Force back to Britain in 1940. It all seems so familiar and so tragic.
History is repeating itself in another way as well. It’s only a subplot in the overall drama, but there are many instructive historic parallels between Vichy France in the 1940s and the Biden-Harris administration.
After the fall of France during the early days of WWII, France was divided with one half of the country declared Free France or Vichy France. Not unlike our country today, France was bitterly divided in 1940. French prisoners of war were being held hostage to ensure cooperative transition to the new regime. Remarkably some Frenchmen volunteered to fight for the new regime.
What the victorious ideologues needed in 1940 was a safe, compliant father figure to lead France quietly into its assigned place in the new world order. The fascists of 1940 found exactly what they needed in Henri-Philippe Pétain. In 2020 the Democrats, fearing Bernie Sanders was too obviously radical, selected Joe Biden for exactly the same reasons.
Marshal Pétain was an 84-year-old French WWI hero. His best days were far behind him and his political and social opinions were out of step with those of most French citizens. However, his views were pretty close to those of the new authoritarian regime and he was malleable. It was the perfect casting call. Flattered and groomed to believe he still had it in him to be an effective leader, Marshal Pétain became the unelected puppet head of state of Vichy France.
Philippe Pétain dutifully enforced his master’s destructive policies that diminished France, literally sank France’s navy and further divided his country. Pétain used police power and state controlled media propaganda to shape public opinion and to persecute and harass his political and social opponents. Groups and individuals who threatened the new world order were branded traitors, silenced, rounded up and had their lives destroyed.
The history and the decline of Vichy France is disturbingly similar to our situation today.
After WWII Marshal Pétain was convicted of treason and given a death sentence. In recognition of his age and past service to his country his sentence was commuted to life in prison. Thankfully our constitution provides less radical options to relieve President Biden of his duties. We don’t have to go to war to retire President Biden. In fact, given his reckless gaffes, removing President Biden from office may keep us out of a war.
Marshal Pétain used the radio the way President Biden uses his teleprompter for live speeches. Biden’s new teleprompter has ridiculous dimensions to compensate for Biden’s failing cognitive abilities. His minders could just as well turn the teleprompter around and let us read the talking points for ourselves. That would reduce the risk of confusing gaffes and save us from Biden’s delusional stories.
The false Oval Office Biden uses for press conferences, where press and president share the same question and answer note cards, is a physical allegory of the hollow Biden-Harris administration. The White House press corps obediently excuses every Biden-Harris gaffe and then gives a dutiful pass for the inevitable walk-back. The media’s active propaganda and/or willful silence acts like a cloak of invisibility that’s hiding both Biden’s dementia and his family’s corruption. Today’s media have certainly mastered the propaganda lessons of Vichy France.
Throughout WWII masses of people were on the move across all borders, including those of Vichy France. It was an immigration crisis. From the very start of his administration Biden’s policies have created his own immigration crisis. Soon even greater numbers of illegal aliens will flood through our southern border as they will no longer have to wait in Mexico.
The labor competition from exploitable illegal aliens will continue to drive down the wages of our poorest citizens. The flood of illegals already strains our public services and schools. With an even greater uncontrolled rush of unvetted aliens, how many more Biden “Bad dudes” can our country absorb and still remain the land of the free?
Selective prosecution was the rule in Vichy France. Now we have our own two-tiered system that divvies out justice based on race, ideology and political partisanship. It’s no longer just what you do but also what you believe, what you say and who you know that gets you in trouble or not with Soros-prosecutors, the DOJ and the FBI.
Today’s science fiction of gender self-selection is a close twin to the racial purity pseudo-science of Vichy France. Accommodations made for the pursuit of happiness by a tiny, gender shifting minority have evolved into demands for the majority to abandon any expectation of fair play and deny biological facts. The traditional sports slogan, “May the best man win.”, has taken on an ironic, literal meaning in women’s sports.
In similar fashion the new segregation promoted by critical race theory (CRT) divides our nation into racial classes as neatly as did the master race theories of Vichy France. Today’s CRT radicals, endorsed by President Biden, would have white skin become the new Star of David, indelibly worn by those marked for public shaming.
The long bread lines of Vichy France have yet to arrive here, but President Biden has promised us they will as food prices chase his devalued, inflated dollars and our supply chains fail. It’s another unacceptable parallel between Vichy France and what is fast becoming Vichy America under the Biden-Harris administration.
It’s time to change the story’s plot line for our country’s sake. To be sure, retiring a sitting president and the specter of a President Harris is a frightening plot twist. However, removing President Biden via the 25th amendment would send a clear message to America’s Vichy government that their end is near.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.