An American president is a lot like the driver of a truck, one that delivers the fruits of democracy to all who live, work and visit here. The president has almost absolute power over when and how the truck does its job.
Now the truck’s owners, the people, have said they want a new driver. On Jan. 20, that new driver, President-elect Joe Biden, will find the truck has been vandalized. On Inauguration Day, this great country that has been the envy of the world will be like a delivery vehicle up on blocks and missing wheels.
The truck’s body may gleam in the sunshine, offering great hope to all, but peering inside there’ll be a fuel tank empty of gasoline, instead mostly full of sand. The spark plug wires will have been cut. There’ll be a large potato jammed into the exhaust pipe. There’ll be some more sand poured down the throat of the carburetor.
Why, as all America watches, is the truck that carries our democracy being so vandalized? Is it because the current driver is throwing a tantrum over being fired by the owners, or because he’s in debt, or because he’s vindictive?
The answers offer possible explanations, but all are also speculation. There are some facts we know for certain. It’s most useful to consider those.
The first fact is we have a Constitution and are a nation of laws. The president has the right to challenge the outcome of the election. He also has the right to present his evidence in court. Evidence matters.
Next fact: A week after the election, we learned Iran’s uranium stockpile is 12 times larger than when Donald Trump took office. That’s because Trump left Barack Obama’s Iranian nuclear agreement two years ago. In January, Trump ordered the U.S. murder of Iran’s top general who was visiting Iraq. Iran promptly started enriching uranium again.
Under the Obama agreement, signed onto by Russia, China and other countries, Iran didn’t have enough nuclear material to build a bomb. Now they could make two! Trump has asked for military options for attacking Iran.
Such an attack would make it virtually impossible for Biden to negotiate with Iran on Middle East peace. Cutting Iran’s nuclear material stockpile would be off the table, too.
Fact three: For two weeks, Trump blocked starting a transition from his to Biden’s administration. Why? Dragging out court battles and recounts energizes Trump’s fundraising.
Trump has been begging — 300-plus text messages and emails as of this writing — for money to fight the election outcome. He and the Republican Party are splitting the take 60-40. The fine print about a donation, though, says that only that part of a gift over $5,000 will actually go for lawsuits.
Most of Trump’s share of donations since the election has gone to pay campaign bills. The rest is in a new Political Action Committee that allows not just paying salaries but also expenses of his friends and family working for the committee.
Fact four: Trump’s locking up almost half a trillion dollars Congress authorized for pandemic recovery. Now Biden will have to go back to Congress to get money to help Americans. The resulting delay will be especially hard on workers and small businesses. The staunchly pro-Republican U.S. Chamber of Commerce has strongly criticized the administration for this.
Fact five: Trump has failed to negotiate an economic stimulus with Congress. Without it extended unemployment insurance expires, student loan payments are due again, a paid family leave provision goes away, coronavirus relief for states disappears and a federal eviction moratorium ends. While affected citizens suffer the Biden administration will have to work through Congress to restore these reliefs lawmakers had already put into law early this spring.
Fact six: The pandemic remains real. Yes, vaccines are coming. How much credit for that should go to scientists and those they work for and how much to the administration is debatable. Without doubt the effort has been significant and promises remarkable success.
In the meantime Americans are dying prematurely in record numbers due to the pandemic. Trump failed to use the War Powers Act to produce PPE and PCR tests and failed to bring Americans together to fight the virus. Biden will face a debilitating national debt, high unemployment and hundreds of thousands of businesses closed for good because of Trump's failures.
Is it too late to stop the vandals in the White House from trashing the delivery of our democracy? It’s not too late to invoke the 25th Amendment to the constitution. That provides for leaders to declare the president unable to continue his duties and replace him with the vice president.
Will that happen? In the famous words of Miracle Max, “It’d take a miracle.”
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.